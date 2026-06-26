Dodgers Release Lineup for Series Opener vs Walker Buehler, Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in San Diego for a three-game series with the Padres this weekend.

The Dodgers took two of three games from the Padres last month, and have since expanded their lead in the National League West to nine games.

Both teams are coming off series sweeps, with the Dodgers taking three games from the Minnesota Twins and the Padres sweeping the Atlanta Braves.

Now, the Padres will look to chip into the Dodgers' division lead, while LA looks to further run away with the No. 1 spot.

The Dodgers enter the matchup at 52-29 while the Padres are 42-37.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is facing the Padres for the first time in his career on Friday night.

The Padres were one of three finalists for Sasaki two offseasons ago, but ended up watching him sign with their biggest rivals.

Sasaki has had an up-and-down 2026 season, sporting a 4.76 ERA across 68 innings with 70 strikeouts to 25 walks. He had a stretch of four strong games before allowing 10 runs over his last two starts.

Opposite Sasaki will be former Dodgers World Series hero Walker Buehler, who's enjoying a resurgent season with San Diego.

Buehler has a 3.96 ERA across 72.2 innings this year, but has been especially dominant as of late, allowing just four runs over his last four starts (21 innings).

Buehler faced the Dodgers for the first time last year as a member of the Boston Red Sox. This will be his first time facing LA as a division rival.

He recently spoke about his displeasure with how his Dodgers tenure ended.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Kyle Tucker, who hasn't played since exiting Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins, is back in the lineup and in right field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Friday, June 26 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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