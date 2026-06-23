Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Exits Monday's Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker has exited Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins with an apparent injury.

Tucker was removed in the top of the second inning after running to second base. He was replaced by Alex Call.

Tucker drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the game and advanced to second base on a Tommy Edman single. Then, he appeared to be in some discomfort before being taken out of the game.

Tucker came out of the game and went into the dugout, where he was seen talking to the hitting coaches.

What is Kyle Tucker's Injury?

The Dodgers announced that Kyle Tucker exited Monday's game with low back spasms.

Kyle Tucker left the game with low back spasms. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 23, 2026

Kyle Tucker Still Trying to Get Going in First Year With Dodgers

The 2026 season has been a trying year for Tucker as he settles in with his new team.

Tucker joined the Dodgers this offseason on a four-year, $240 million deal, and to this point, has been a disappointment.

Overall, Tucker is hitting .234 with six home runs, 40 RBIs and an OPS of .707. His OPS+ of 98 is 2% below league average, a shocking number for someone earning $60 million per season.

Early in the year, manager Dave Roberts said he believed Tucker was trying to do "too much" in impressing his new team. However, in the beginning of June, Roberts was done making excuses for Tucker, saying it's been enough time to adjust to his new surroundings.

Last week, Roberts said he noticed a different energy with Tucker, and believed it would lead to him getting back to his expected level of play.

“He’s not a very talkative person, but I will say that he, the last few weeks, he’s really opened up with his teammates, with the coaches, and I think he’s freeing himself up, being more comfortable,” Roberts said last week. "He’s working hard, trying his tail off. ... So to get back to feeling like you’ve got a fighting chance, I think he’s in a better head space.”

For what it's worth, Tucker has said the pressure of the $240 million contract hasn't affected him, and he's just trying to find some consistency this season.

“It’s been maybe an at-bat or two, or like one game it felt fine or something, but not for a long duration of games,” Tucker said. “There’ve been some at-bats where I’m like, ‘Oh, that was good, hopefully it’ll translate for the next at-bat, the next game,' and it kind of doesn’t. And then I’m back there at kind of square one, trying to figure it out again."

An injury would be an unfortunate setback in what's already been a disappointing year for Tucker. Both he and the team will hope the back spasms are just a one time thing, and he's able to get back in the lineup and continue to work toward getting back on track.

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