Dodgers Roundup: September Call-Ups, Magic Number Update, Josue De Paula Promotion?

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off on Monday as they now enter the final month of the regular season.

With September here, the Dodgers will be able to add two new players to the roster, which expands from 26 to 28.

One of the players the Dodgers will add is All-Star catcher Will Smith, who's expected to be activated off the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. However, since LA won't need three catchers on the roster, the team is still expected to call up two additional players.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed one of those players will be a left-handed hitter. It remains to be seen who it is.

“Certainly looking at a left-handed bat,” Roberts said. “That’s something that we could use if we’re talking about adding a player. I don’t know who the player is going to be, but that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Potential options at Triple-A include outfielder prospects James Tibbs III and Ryan Ward, as well as infielders Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim.

In other news, the Dodgers' Magic Number to win the National League West is down to 16 games with the final month of the season here.

The Dodgers will almost certainly win the NL West barring a historic collapse, but they'll need a strong final month to clinch one of the top two seeds in the NL, which would give them a first-round bye.

Finally, Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic urged the team to promote top prospect Josue De Paula, who's currently dominating at Double-A. While the Dodgers are unlikely to bring him to the active roster straight from Double-A, it would make sense for him to finish the 2026 season in Triple-A as he's already proven everything he can in Tulsa.

"De Paula has proven just about everything he can offensively. It might be time to see what he can do at the next level," Ardaya wrote. "While the Pacific Coast League is clearly a hitter-friendly environment, it’ll be interesting to see how De Paula fares with the major-league ball, rather than the different baseball used at Double A and below.

"Jason Heyward, a special assistant with the organization and former Gold Glove outfielder, has taken De Paula under his wing to work on his defensive flaws. That work must continue, but it can do so in Oklahoma City."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Set to Call Up Left-Handed Hitter to Spark Struggling Offense

Dodgers' Magic Number Revealed Heading Into Final Month of Season

Dodgers Urged to Promote Top Prospect Josue De Paula by Insider

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for September's First Series vs Rival Cardinals

One Key Dodgers Pitcher at Risk of Being Left Off Postseason Roster

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dave Roberts revealed the Dodgers plan on calling up a left-handed bat when rosters expand tomorrow to help spark the struggling offense👀👀



Here are some potential options it could be (read below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MkEPDLqzFz — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 31, 2026

The boys in blue are back home all week 🗓️

Spectrum customers with both Internet and Mobile services can now catch all the #Dodgers action on SNLA+ with the MLB app at no extra cost!

🔗: https://t.co/WdghkxqEXh pic.twitter.com/WrRqLivjoO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 31, 2026

Recently retired, Chris Taylor will throw out the 1st pitch on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.



Fittingly prior to #Dodgers #Cardinals game.



2021 Walk Off HR in WC game vs St Louis one of his big playoff moments. pic.twitter.com/5HGrLFW79L — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) August 31, 2026

The age of the Dodgers won't be a negative come playoff time pic.twitter.com/r5nJYQBMZa — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 31, 2026

The Dodgers have been urged to promote top prospect Josue De Paula, who is DOMINATING at the Double-A level👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/331fsANg0I — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 31, 2026

The Dodgers just seem exhausted some days offensively, says @ByJackHarris.



"I'd expect that as they get closer to the playoffs, you'll see some of that focus locked back in." pic.twitter.com/ar7cyPAn3h — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 31, 2026

This is a HUGE week for the Dodgers.



🔥 Will Smith returns Tuesday

🏟️ Dodgers begin a 9-game homestand

📊 Los Angeles currently sits 3rd in the NL pic.twitter.com/l09vx5xi3F — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 31, 2026

"I'd think that if they don't get a bye, they're going to be pressed from the start of the playoffs."@Ken_Rosenthal expresses concerns about the Dodgers... pic.twitter.com/epy8kTViir — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 31, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.