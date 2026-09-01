Dodgers Roundup: September Call-Ups, Magic Number Update, Josue De Paula Promotion?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers had the day off on Monday as they now enter the final month of the regular season.
With September here, the Dodgers will be able to add two new players to the roster, which expands from 26 to 28.
One of the players the Dodgers will add is All-Star catcher Will Smith, who's expected to be activated off the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game. However, since LA won't need three catchers on the roster, the team is still expected to call up two additional players.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed one of those players will be a left-handed hitter. It remains to be seen who it is.
“Certainly looking at a left-handed bat,” Roberts said. “That’s something that we could use if we’re talking about adding a player. I don’t know who the player is going to be, but that’s kind of where my head’s at.”
Potential options at Triple-A include outfielder prospects James Tibbs III and Ryan Ward, as well as infielders Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim.
In other news, the Dodgers' Magic Number to win the National League West is down to 16 games with the final month of the season here.
The Dodgers will almost certainly win the NL West barring a historic collapse, but they'll need a strong final month to clinch one of the top two seeds in the NL, which would give them a first-round bye.
Finally, Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic urged the team to promote top prospect Josue De Paula, who's currently dominating at Double-A. While the Dodgers are unlikely to bring him to the active roster straight from Double-A, it would make sense for him to finish the 2026 season in Triple-A as he's already proven everything he can in Tulsa.
"De Paula has proven just about everything he can offensively. It might be time to see what he can do at the next level," Ardaya wrote. "While the Pacific Coast League is clearly a hitter-friendly environment, it’ll be interesting to see how De Paula fares with the major-league ball, rather than the different baseball used at Double A and below.
"Jason Heyward, a special assistant with the organization and former Gold Glove outfielder, has taken De Paula under his wing to work on his defensive flaws. That work must continue, but it can do so in Oklahoma City."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Set to Call Up Left-Handed Hitter to Spark Struggling Offense
Dodgers' Magic Number Revealed Heading Into Final Month of Season
Dodgers Urged to Promote Top Prospect Josue De Paula by Insider
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for September's First Series vs Rival Cardinals
One Key Dodgers Pitcher at Risk of Being Left Off Postseason Roster
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.Follow noahcamras