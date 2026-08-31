Dodgers Urged to Promote Top Prospect Josue De Paula by Insider

As the regular season starts to wind down, the Los Angeles Dodgers have some big decisions to make regarding any September call-ups from the minor leagues.

But around the organization, there could be other moves being made, with top prospect Josue De Paula making more waves. De Paula is the No. 1-ranked player in the Dodgers system, and he's been dominating at Double-A this year.

So far, De Paula is hitting .306 with 26 home runs, 99 RBIs, 74 walks and an OPS of .954. Due to his performance, Dodgers insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic has urged the team to at least call him up to Triple-A, giving him some reps at that level before the year ends.

"De Paula has proven just about everything he can offensively. It might be time to see what he can do at the next level," Ardaya wrote. "While the Pacific Coast League is clearly a hitter-friendly environment, it’ll be interesting to see how De Paula fares with the major-league ball, rather than the different baseball used at Double A and below.

"Jason Heyward, a special assistant with the organization and former Gold Glove outfielder, has taken De Paula under his wing to work on his defensive flaws. That work must continue, but it can do so in Oklahoma City."

Some have called for the Dodgers to bring De Paula to the major leagues, but the team would likely prefer he at least play at Triple-A first. So coming to the big leagues in 2026 is unlikely at this point.

But De Paula has proven everything he can in Double-A, and a call-up seems warranted.

Should Dodgers Bring Josue De Paula to Triple-A?

De Paula is seen as a major cornerstone of the Dodgers' future plans in the outfield, with him being called "untouchable" around the trade deadline this season. Giving him some playing time in Triple-A now could allow the team to see how his game translates to increased talent at the new level.

This would also give the Dodgers a better opportunity to have him start at Triple-A next season. Then De Paula could be in line to potentially come to the big leagues sometime next year.

The big knock on De Paula has been his defense, but he's been working behind the scenes to improve. The outfielder has also been improving his base running, stealing 29 bases this season over 116 games.

Overall, there aren't many downsides to De Paula being called up to Triple-A this year. Los Angeles may as well give him some reps, hoping to get the 21-year-old to the major leagues sooner rather than later.

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