Dodgers Set to Call Up Left-Handed Hitter to Spark Struggling Offense

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently battling for playoff positioning for a top spot in the National League race, and there have been some real concerns of late. The Dodgers offense hasn't looked strong consistently over the last few months, and it's caused some issues on the field.

Thankfully for the Dodgers, they will be getting star Will Smith back from a long injury recovery, and he should help the offense. But once Smith is activated as a September call-up, the team will likely cut ties with one of the other catchers on the roster, giving them an open roster spot.

And with rosters expanding in September, the Dodgers could look to bring up some more talent from the minor leagues. Manager Dave Roberts hinted that a move could be coming, specifically, with the team looking at adding a left-handed bat to the mix.

“Certainly looking at a left-handed bat,” Roberts said. “That’s something that we could use if we’re talking about adding a player. I don’t know who the player is going to be, but that’s kind of where my head’s at.”

Outfielder James Tibbs III is an option for the Dodgers that would make a lot of sense. Tibbs has been dominating at Triple-A this season, and there have been calls for him to be sent to the big leagues for months.

Over 124 games, Tibbs has hit .295 with 27 home runs and 96 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .965. His emergence has gotten a lot of praise from scouts, and his bat could be a welcome sight for the Dodgers' struggling offense.

Los Angeles just lost All-Star outfielder Andy Pages for multiple weeks, and this could offer Tibbs his shot at the big-league level. Additionally, multiple stars on the Dodgers roster have struggled this season, including corner outfielders Teoscar Hernández and Kyle Tucker.

Tibbs could be a potential spark plug for the Dodgers over the final few weeks of the season, helping position them better for the playoffs. If he is placed on the 40-man roster ahead of Sept. 1, Tibbs would be eligible to play in the postseason.

The time is now for the Dodgers to call Tibbs up, giving him a chance to prove himself when the lights are bright amid a playoff race. Tibbs could end up making a big difference in how the Dodgers' season turns out, and there seems to be a lot of smoke around him being called up sooner rather than later.

Who Else Could the Dodgers Call-Up?

If the Dodgers don't go with Tibbs, there are other sensible options.

There are three left-handed hitters at Triple-A — outfielder Ryan Ward and infielders Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim — who have all received MLB opportunities this year and could return to help the team in the stretch run.

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