Dodgers Scouting Star Japanese Third Baseman Ahead of Reported Move to MLB

Over the past few seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have become one of the more popular landing for Japanese players in Major League Baseball.

Part of this has to do with the team landing two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency a few years ago. But the organization has also done the groundwork to establish itself as a real power in the country over time.

Having Ohtani, as well as Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki helps, but the Dodgers franchise has been synonymous with signing international talent throughout its history.

Now, it seems that Los Angeles could be going after another Japanese star who is planning on coming to MLB.

According to Yahoo Japan, 10 MLB teams had scouts watch the Hanshin Tigers recently, with the goal to see third baseman Teruaki Sato.

Sato has expressed his intention to come to the big leagues, and the Dodgers were one of the teams that sent a scout to watch him play.

The other teams with scouts in attendance were the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers.

One anonymous scout praised the talent of Sato, saying: "The fact that so many scouts have gathered here is proof of how much attention he's getting."

The talented infielder has posted a batting average of .378 with 12 home runs and 37 runs batted in, posting an OPS of 1.176. It's been a breakout year for the left-handed hitter, who posted an OPS of .924 last season.

Sato announced that he wanted to come to the major leagues during the 2024 offseason, and he could use the posting system to do so. The infielder won't receive overseas free agent rights until 2029, but if he can get his team's approval, organizations in the majors are looking to bring him over as soon as the upcoming winter.

For the Dodgers, they will certainly be involved in the bidding if Sato can become available. Los Angeles has been actively building out a stronghold on Japanese players, and they will surely be linked with Sato.

The Dodgers also may have a need at third base in the coming years with veteran Max Muncy turning turning 36 this year. Muncy is signed through the 2027 season, with a club option for $10 million in 2028.

The team could always look to bring someone like Sato in to prepare to take over for Muncy down the line. But for now, the Dodgers will keep a close eye on Sato and hope he continues to perform well before he can officially come to the major leagues.

The Dodgers clearly won't be the only team vying for the 27-year-old's services, though.

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