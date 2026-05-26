Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Veteran, 4 Bold Predictions, Bullpen Streak Ends

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-3, on Monday evening and improved to 34-20 on the year. Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out eight and walked just one across six innings of work.

The scoring started in the third inning by fan favorite Kiké Hernández in his 2026 debut. He unleashed an RBI double on just the second pitch he saw to get the defending champions on the board.

After the Rockies responded with a pair of runs in the fourth inning and added a solo home run in the seventh, the Dodgers put up four runs in the bottom of the frame to go up by two.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Dodgers designated a veteran infielder for assignment. In a corresponding move, Hernández was officially activated off the injured list — and as fans saw Monday, took just two pitches to start contributing.

The significance of Hernández's imminent activation almost spelled bad news for third baseman Max Muncy as there was concern he would be placed on the injured list. Fortunately, Muncy was seen warming up ahead of Monday's series-opener and is expected to return sometime this week.

Max Muncy testing out the right wrist that has kept him out of the last two games and likely tonight. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/tFt5H98Tvz — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) May 25, 2026

Additionally, Dodgers On SI came up with a few bold predictions for the Dodgers as the 2026 campaign soldiers on. From superstar Shohei Ohtani winning the National League Cy Young award to Aroldis Chapman being brought in to fortify an already electric bullpen, the sky is the limit on the quest to a three-peat.

Speaking of the bullpen, though they are still among the most formidable in baseball, the scoreless inning streak was halted at 38 innings. Right-hander Kyle Hurt, who not only was credited with the win on Monday but has an ERA of just 1.13 on the year, surrendered a solo home run in the seventh inning as the bullpen will look now look sto start another scoreless streak.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran, Officially Bring Back Kiké Hernandez

Dodgers Trade for Aroldis Chapman, Shohei Ohtani Wins Cy Young and More Bold Predictions for Rest of Season

Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Impressed' With Roki Sasaki's Incredible Growth

Dodgers Bullpen Making History Not Seen Since 1893 Amid Dominance

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Suddenly at Risk of Losing Roster Spot

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series With NL West Rival Rockies

Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kiké Hernandez Starting, Hyeseong Kim Batting 8th

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Today, we remember and honor the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/MPciBW1SyP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 25, 2026

Kiké back like he never left! pic.twitter.com/x696VcRCEj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2026

The Dodgers bullpen is dominating at a level not seen since 1893 amid this HISTORIC stretch🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r9PQUcWmrr — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 25, 2026

Andy Pages with his Major League-leading 46th RBI! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/18JB9ecD73 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 26, 2026

Man, I love Freddie. pic.twitter.com/pnJ0K4hGwu — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2026

Japanese Olympic gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara in the house for tonight’s honorary first pitch. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/GA3MGNenT7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 26, 2026

Get to the ballpark early tomorrow to see @KinkyTheBand perform in the Centerfield Plaza at 6 pm PT in celebration of Mexican Heritage Night!



🎟️: https://t.co/Va0dfdJO0u pic.twitter.com/o7Sc07zcqt — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 25, 2026

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