Dodgers Predicted to Land Star Japanese Slugger in Future Free Agent Move

Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have fully transitioned into the villains of baseball. With the deep pockets that the Dodgers' front office has, Los Angeles has been able to put together a team full of superstar talent, and it should only keep growing from here.

Once two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed with the team, Los Angeles made a promise to consistently evaluate the roster each season. This gives Ohtani a chance to win every year, and Los Angeles understands that his legacy remains one of the more crucial narratives in the sport.

MLB insiders Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of the California Post recently predicted the Dodgers could add another Japanese star down the line. This would be infielder Munetaka Murakami, who is currently signed with the Chicago White Sox but will be available in 2028.

Murakami was a free agent coming to the United States from Japan this offseason, and the Dodgers did have interest in him. But like many other clubs, Los Angeles was skeptical about his ability to navigate the overall speed and velocity of the pitching at the Major League level. His strikeout rate was a major concern.

Due to the lack of serious interest around baseball, Murakami ended up signing a two-year, $34-million contract with Chicago. Through the first few weeks of his MLB career, Murakami has made the most of his time, proving many team scouts wrong.

Murakami hit three home runs in his first three games at the big league level, showing that his power could translate over. Overall, across his first 12 games, he's hitting .205 with four home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .846. He has 16 strikeouts and eight walks.

Since Murakami's deal ends after the 2027 season, he could very much be an option for the Dodgers, assuming he keeps up his strong hitting. Los Angeles will likely be in play for a third baseman at that point, with Max Muncy either leaving the team or having a diminished role, opening the door for Murakami to join.

Muncy is currently 35 years old and signed through 2027, with a team option for the 2028 season.

Los Angeles has become a destination spot for star players, and specifically Japanese players, due to Ohtani. Having Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki on the roster could help the Dodgers' case to convince Murakami to join the team.

Murakami has played on Team Japan in the last two World Baseball Classic tournaments, and he is close with Ohtani. Los Angeles would be one of the favorites to land him in free agency, and the Dodgers could further capture their grip on the Japanese market.

Adding his power to the lineup could be interesting, and it would allow the Dodgers to add a star under the age of 30. Overall, Murakami will need to stay consistent with the White Sox over the next two seasons, but if he does, the Dodgers will likely come calling when he hits the open market again.

The Dodgers didn't have room for Murakami in his first foyer into free agency this past offseason. Things will look much different in 2028.

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