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Dodgers Share Will Smith Injury Update Following Second Straight Missed Game

Here's the latest on the All-Star catcher.
Noah Camras|
Apr 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith hits a single against the New York Mets in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith hits a single against the New York Mets in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game on Sunday in the team's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Smith is dealing with some back tightness, which manager Dave Roberts described on Saturday as "nothing of concern."

Roberts said Smith was expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday; however, that clearly isn't the case.

The second consecutive game on the bench led to some additional concern regarding Smith's injury. However, Roberts said Sunday it still wasn't much of a concern, and that the catcher could have played if needed.

“He could play if needed to, but we just felt it was smart to just give him an extra day," Roberts said.

Roberts described Smith as "day to day" and said the team isn't considering an injured list stint right now. Dalton Rushing is getting his second straight start behind the plate.

This story will be updated...

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Noah Camras
NOAH CAMRAS

Noah Camras graduated from the University of Southern California in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He was born and raised in Los Angeles and has extensively covered Southern California sports in his career. Noah is the publisher of Dodgers on SI after contributing as a writer and editor over the last three years.

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