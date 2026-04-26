Dodgers Share Will Smith Injury Update Following Second Straight Missed Game

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star catcher Will Smith was out of the lineup for a second consecutive game on Sunday in the team's series finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Smith is dealing with some back tightness, which manager Dave Roberts described on Saturday as "nothing of concern."

Roberts said Smith was expected to be back in the lineup on Sunday; however, that clearly isn't the case.

The second consecutive game on the bench led to some additional concern regarding Smith's injury. However, Roberts said Sunday it still wasn't much of a concern, and that the catcher could have played if needed.

“He could play if needed to, but we just felt it was smart to just give him an extra day," Roberts said.

Roberts described Smith as "day to day" and said the team isn't considering an injured list stint right now. Dalton Rushing is getting his second straight start behind the plate.

Dave Roberts said Will Smith could’ve played today, if needed, but they don’t want to push him



Described him as “day to day” and said the injured list isn’t a consideration right now https://t.co/G8kcSKWdaN — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 26, 2026

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