Dodgers Would Only Trade Dalton Rushing Under One Condition, Says Insider

Over the last decade-plus, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been very successful on the backs of star players, helping them win three World Series championships. But in addition to the stars, Los Angeles has used a strong farm system to fill in the holes along the roster.

This has allowed the team to keep spending — whether in free agency or via trades — and it's an advantage that Los Angeles has. Even this season, the team has seen contributions from some unlikely sources, helping them to stay toward the top of the league.

One of these is catcher Dalton Rushing, who has been playing lights out to start the new season. Rushing has been backing up Will Smith, but his performance has made waves around baseball.

The emergence of Rushing has caused all sorts of trade speculation to come about. However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal threw some cold water on the trade rumors around Rushing, saying that Los Angeles has no plans to move the up-and-coming star, barring a massive deal.

"What's best for Dalton Rushing in terms of his career might not be best for the Dodgers, and I guess at the deadline, I'm sure anything is possible," Rosenthal said. "But I can't see the Dodgers entertaining this unless it was a major deal. Unless they were getting something huge in return, and I'm not sure what that would be at this point, catching is extremely valuable."

The Dodgers likely won't entertain a trade involving Dalton Rushing unless they're getting something huge in return, says @Ken_Rosenthal. pic.twitter.com/9WqS46ToyM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 21, 2026

So far this year, Rushing has played in nine games for the Dodgers, hitting .414 with seven home runs and 13 runs batted in. His presence in the Los Angeles lineup has been excellent, and he is looking like another homegrown success story with the team.

MLB home run leaders (catchers):



T1. Dalton Rushing: 7 HR (27 at-bats)

T1. Shea Langeliers: 7 HR (89 at-bats)

T3. Drake Baldwin: 6 HR (96 at-bats)

T3. Dillon Dingler: 6 HR (67 at-bats)

T3. Hunter Goodman: 6 HR (79 at-bats)



The Dodgers' former top prospect is fully breaking out. pic.twitter.com/IZV1c6j6xW — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 21, 2026

But if Rushing's performance continues, there may be some pressure from Los Angeles to move him, even if not this season. Rushing may want to get more playing time, and as long as Smith is on the roster, he'll be blocked.

Smith is 31 years old, and while he remains a very impactful player for Los Angeles, the team could always look to go younger at some point. Rushing is six years younger than Smith, so the Dodgers could have some tough decisions down the line.

But the team also wants to see Rushing stay consistent at the plate, likely for more than just one season. Part of what has made Smith so great has been his ability to stay the course over multiple seasons with the team.

Rushing was the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect a year ago, and he made his MLB debut in 2025. Last season, the catcher hit .204 with four home runs and 24 runs batted in, playing in 53 games.

The slugger has continued to produce at an elite level this year, and the Dodgers now have the luxury of holding two quality catchers on the roster. The Dodgers know how valuable it is to have multiple catchers who able to contribute offensively, which is why they have no plans to move Rushing anytime soon.

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