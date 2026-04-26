Dodgers Lineup vs Cubs: Will Smith Remains Out With Injury, Kyle Tucker Dropped Again

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs are getting set for a rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday.

The Cubs took the series opener in come-from-behind fashion on Friday, while the Dodgers exploded for 12 runs in a dominant win on Saturday.

The Dodgers enter Sunday's matchup with a record of 18-9. The Cubs are 17-10.

Dodgers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers, looking to continue his dominant start to the 2026 season.

Wrobleski is 3-0 with a 1.88 ERA across 24 innings this season. After pitching four innings in relief in his first appearance of the year, he's transitioned to the starting rotation, where he's been lights out.

In his three starts, Wrobleski has allowed just two earned runs over 20 innings for a 0.90 ERA. He pitched seven innings this past week against the Colorado Rockies, and eight innings against the New York Mets two weeks ago.

Justin Wrobleski has made three starts for the Dodgers this year against the Blue Jays, Mets and Rockies.



He's completed 20 innings. He's allowed 2 earned runs.



That's a 0.90 ERA. pic.twitter.com/yKUXBj8LeS — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 21, 2026

Opposite Wrobleski will be Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, who's also off to a strong start this season.

Imanaga has made five starts this year, sporting a 2.17 ERA across 29 innings with 32 strikeouts to just six walks. After allowing four earned runs in his season debut, he's allowed a total of just three earned runs over his last four starts, totaling 24 innings.

Imanaga has pitched once at Dodger Stadium in his career, allowing three runs over seven innings in September 2024.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Kyle Tucker, RF Miguel Rojas, 2B Dalton Rushing, C Santiago Espinal, 3B Hyeseong Kim, SS

Will Smith remains out for the second consecutive day with a back injury, which is now leading to a bit more concern. Manager Dave Roberts said he expected Smith to play on Sunday and wasn't concerned with the injury. It remains to be seen if Smith suffered a setback.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Tucker has been dropped all the way to the No. 5 spot with a left-hander on the mound. Moreover, Rojas replaces Alex Freeland, while Kim gets a start against a left-handed pitcher.

Finally, Max Muncy is out, with Espinal getting a start at third base.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Cubs on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 26 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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