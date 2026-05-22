Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Intentions Clear About Hitting on Pitching Days

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has been battling something entirely new this season: a limit on his ability to hit and pitch at the same time.

Due to Ohtani being fully healthy for the first time since 2023, the Dodgers have been trying to navigate the best way to manage his large workload.

This has included him sitting out of the lineup on days when he pitches, which hasn't been something that he's necessarily agreed with. But in his last start against the San Diego Padres, Ohtani was in the lineup too, and he led off the game with a solo home run.

Oh my goodness.



Shohei Ohtani just hit a leadoff home run for the Dodgers. He's pitching tonight.



He just made a statement that he needs to be in the lineup on his start days moving forward.pic.twitter.com/AA60qzPHhm — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 21, 2026

While Ohtani has been open to doing what the team feels is best, he did make it clear that he prefers to do both as much as possible.

“For them to say they want me to [pitch and hit in the same game], I think is what’s best for me,” Ohtani said. “I think that if I can pitch well and produce good results hitting like I did today, I think there will be more opportunities for them to use me [as a two-way player] in the future.”

Ohtani's bat hasn't gotten off to the start that he's used to, and the Dodgers were worried about fatigue playing into that. However, Ohtani has denied fatigue as an issue.

For the year, Ohtani has hit .272 with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in, while putting up an OPS of .885. His numbers have started to increase over the last couple of games, which came after Dave Roberts sat him from the lineup for two consecutive days.

On the mound, Ohtani has simply been lights out for the Dodgers, and he is currently in the conversation for the National League Cy Young award. Overall, Ohtani has posted an ERA of 0.73 over eight starts, throwing 49 innings.

While Ohtani won't admit it, in part due to his being the ultimate competitor on the field, even he needs some days off. Ohtani may not have liked having these days off or being sat from the lineup, but he did finally give some support regarding the Dodgers' decision.

“I think the team is thinking about a lot of things to help me get through a long season, so I support that opinion," Ohtani said. "If we can understand each other, be satisfied and take it game by game, regardless of when I rest or when I play, I think the chances of performing well will increase.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news