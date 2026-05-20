Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Pitching and Hitting for First Time in a Month

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are getting set for the rubber match of what's been an incredible series between the two best teams in the National League West.

The Padres took Monday's series opener by a score of 1-0 in a pitchers' duel between Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Michael King.

Then, on Tuesday, the Dodgers came from behind to beat the Padres, 5-4, handing superstar closer Mason Miller his first loss in over a year.

On Wednesday, the teams will battle it out at Petco Park, with the winner leaving with sole possession of first place in the NL West.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his eighth start of the season.

Ohtani is putting together a Cy Young-caliber season, allowing just four earned runs over 44 innings for a 0.82 ERA. He's struck out 50 while walking 11, carrying a WHIP of 0.82.

Ohtani's most recent start was his best of the year, as he pitched seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants.

Opposite Ohtani will be Padres right-hander Randy Vásquez, who's in the midst of a breakout year. The 27-year-old is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA over 50.1 innings of work.

He pitched six shutout inning in his most recent start against the Seattle Mariners.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

For the first time in a month, Ohtani is both hitting and pitching on the same day. Ohtani last hit on a start day on April 22 against the Giants. He's gone three straight pitching starts without hitting, and has hit in just one of his last five starts overall.

With an off day on Thursday, and with how hot Ohtani has been at the plate as of late, manager Dave Roberts made the decision to keep him in the lineup.

The Dodgers updated the lineup after the initial drop, moving Will Smith down to the seven spot.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Wednesday, May 20 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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