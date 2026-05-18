Dodgers Sign Veteran Pitcher Ahead of Padres Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernández, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Hernández, 29, opted out of his deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. It didn't take long for him to find his next home.

Source: Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández, who opted out of his Phillies deal yesterday. Another fresh arm for the bullpen shuffle. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 18, 2026

Dodgers Option Chayce McDermott to Make Room for Jonathan Hernández

The Dodgers announced that Hernández will be in the bullpen on Monday night against the San Diego Padres.

Right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott has been optioned to Triple-A, while right-hander Ben Casparius was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

The Dodgers signed RHP Jonathan Hernández and optioned RHP Chayce McDermott. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Ben Casparius to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 19, 2026

Whos is Jonathan Hernández?

Hernández initially signed with the Texas Rangers in 2013 as an international free agent. He entered the team's top 30 prospect list in 2016, and made his MLB debut in 2019.

Hernández made nine appearances in 2019 — sporting a 4.32 ERA over 16.2 innings — before playing a big role in the team's bullpen in 2020. That year, he finished with a 2.90 ERA across 31 innings, adding 31 strikeouts to eight walks.

The right-hander then missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned in 2022, making 29 appearances and sporting a 2.97 ERA over 30.1 innings of work.

Since then, Hernández has struggled at the MLB level.

In 2023, when the Rangers won the World Series, he had a 5.40 ERA across 31.2 innings of work. He didn't pitch in the postseason.

In 2024, he again had a 5.40 ERA, this time across 41 innings with Texas and 2.1 innings with the Seattle Mariners after being designated for assignment and claimed off waivers.

Hernández hasn't pitched at the MLB level since 2024. He was with the Tampa Bay Rays organization last year on a minor league deal, but didn't receive an MLB call-up. Then, in December 2025, he joined the Phillies on a minor league deal, but opted out when he didn't receive an MLB opportunity.

Overall, Hernández has made 127 appearances at the MLB level, compiling a 4.29 ERA with 150 strikeouts over 153 innings of work. When he last pitched in MLB in 2024, he relied on two main pitches: a slider and a 96.8 mph sinker.

This year in Triple-A with the Phillies, Hernández had a 4.80 ERA over 15 innings with 22 strikeouts to eight walks.

How Will Jonathan Hernández Fit With Dodgers?

The Dodgers are continuing to add depth to the pitching staff after a rash of injuries early this year.

Hernández, like the handful of other early season pickups, is already getting an opportunity as the team continues to shuffle its bullpen.

Hernández will need to pitch well in order to maintain a spot on the active roster.

Dodgers Make 2 Pitching Additions in 2 Days

This is the Dodgers' second pitching addition in the last two days.

On Sunday, the Dodgers acquired left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays. Lauer appears set to join the bullpen sometime this week, too.

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