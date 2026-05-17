Dodgers Lose 2.08-ERA Reliever to Injury, Call Up 2 Pitchers in Massive Roster Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a four-player roster move ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Left-handed pitcher Jack Dreyer was placed on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort, while left-hander Charlie Barnes was optioned. Right-handed pitchers Chayce McDermott and Paul Gervase were recalled to take their spots on the active roster.

Dodgers Place Jack Dreyer on Injured List

Dreyer is in the midst of a strong season for LA, making 20 appearances and sporting a 2.08 ERA with 24 strikeouts over 21.2 innings of work, the most of any LA reliever this season.

He last pitched on Friday, where he threw a scoreless inning in the team's bullpen game win over the Angels.

As for Barnes, he's pitched each of the last two days for the Dodgers, allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. He was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Cubs last weekend.

The Dodgers placed Jack Dreyer on the injured list with shoulder discomfort.



He has a 2.08 ERA across a team-high 21.2 innings in relief this year. He's thrown 11.1 consecutive scoreless innings.



This is a huge loss for the Dodgers bullpen ahead of their series with the Padres. pic.twitter.com/9Yl20loV0s — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 17, 2026

Who is Chayce McDermott?

McDermott, 27, was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles in April.

The right-hander is a former top prospect who hasn't yet panned out at the major league level.

McDermott was drafted by the Houston Astros in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He was then traded to the Orioles in August 2022, and was Baltimore's top pitching prospect in 2025.

Unfortunately, his stuff is yet to translate to MLB.

In five appearances across parts of two seasons with Baltimore at the big league level, McDermott allowed 18 runs over 12.2 innings for a 12.79 ERA. He has more walks (14) than strikeouts (12).

Across five appearances at Triple-A Norfolk before the trade, he had a 6.75 ERA with nine strikeouts over 5.1 innings of work. Since the trade, he's made eight appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, sporting a 4.32 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 8.1 innings.

Who is Paul Gervase?

Gervase, 25, was acquired by the Dodgers ahead of last year's trade deadline in a three-team trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds.

Gervase appeared in one game for the Dodgers at the big league level last year, allowing one run over two innings.

He made one appearance at the big league level this year last weekend against the Atlanta Braves, allowing one run over three innings with five strikeouts.

Gervase has made 10 appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, sporting a 5.79 ERA with 19 strikeouts over 14 innings of work.

Dodgers Still Picking Up the Pieces After Blake Snell Injury

The Dodgers wanted to add some fresh arms because of Friday's impromptu bullpen game that was spurred upon the team when Blake Snell was scratched just hours before first pitch.

Snell was ultimately placed on the IL, and will undergo surgery that's going to sideline him for the next few months.

The Dodgers don't have an immediate plan to replace Snell in the rotation. They'll be able to stay on turn this week with an off day on Thursday. Then, they'll have a decision to make about adding someone to the rotation, or continuing bullpen games.

The Dodgers are unlikely to get Tyler Glasnow off the IL for at least the next couple weeks as he recovers from back spasms. The team isn't going to rush Glasnow back, even with Snell sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Thus, this could provide opportunities for guys like McDermott to get some run at the MLB level.

The Dodgers have gotten used to utilizing their pitching depth to cover injuries over the last few years. It appears this season will be no different.

The Dodgers made four trades in April, three of them to acquire pitchers. Jake Eder, who was acquired from the Washington Nationals, has already pitched for the team this season. It appears McDermott could be next.

That just leaves right-hander Griff McGarry, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies, who's yet to debut for LA of the three. Across eight appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City, he has a 6.48 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 8.1 innings of work.

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