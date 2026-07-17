Dodgers Star Opens Up on Will Smith's Surprisingly Lengthy Absence

The Los Angeles Dodgers have accumulated the best record in Major League Baseball despite missing a core member of their team for more than a month.

Catcher Will Smith, a 2025 World Series hero and eight-year veteran, suffered an inflamed disc in his neck in June. The injury was initially thought to be very minor, but over a month later, Smith's return timeline remains murky.

Smith has begun hitting in batting cages and throwing, but has yet to face live pitching and resume catching. He will also have to go on a rehab assignment before the Dodgers can seriously consider putting him back behind the plate.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has said that he believes Smith will return this year. Mookie Betts detailed what his absence has meant to the team.

“Missing someone like that is tough,” Betts told R.org. “What he does behind the plate with the pitches is hard. Hopefully he can come back soon. I don’t know about people’s timelines and whatnot. I just see him and pray for him and hopefully he’s okay just for his personal well-being. Obviously as a Dodger, we want him back.”

Smith is one of baseball's most impactful catchers at the plate, as he hit .296/.404/.497 in 2025 with 17 home runs. Through 52 games in 2026, Smith was batting .249 with six home runs before the injury.

Smith's presence has been missed by the Dodgers, who will need their star catcher for the postseason. However, Betts told R.org that most of his conversations with Smith are about what's going on beyond the diamond.

“When I talk to him, it’s just normal life conversation,” Betts said. “I try not to bring it up, I’m sure he gets enough of how long he’s out and we want you back and all those other things. So I try not to be that guy.

"Just try and be a normal dude that talks to him and see how his family’s doing, or talk about golf, or whatever else outside of his injury.”

In Smith's stead, second-year catcher Dalton Rushing has made a majority of starts for the Dodgers. The young player has made headlines for both good and bad moments this season, batting .254/.337/.475 with 10 home runs in 61 games.

The 25-year-old hit a 0-for-10 skid in his final four games before the All-Star break, but will get a chance Friday night against the Yankees to get back in the hit column.

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