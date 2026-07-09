Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Deleted Social Media, Calls Out Jomboy

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing is aware that he's been a hot topic in the baseball world this season.

For much of the year, Rushing has spoken about his difficulty controlling his emotions while taking a much larger role with the Dodgers than his rookie season in 2025.

The 25-year-old appeared on The Petros and Money Show on Wednesday, sharing that he has deleted his social media accounts in an attempt to keep his focus on baseball.

The second-year player added that he's taken notice of popular accounts, such as Jomboy Media, that have attempted to take advantage of his emotional moments this season in order to generate clicks.

"I'm off social media now so, it's like I don't really care to see it," Rushing said. "I know Jomboy's made some money off of me, so I will throw that out there. He gets a kick out of it for sure, but in all honesty, he's the least of my worries."

"I know Jomboy has made some money off of me. In all honesty, he's the least of my worries."



Dalton Rushing says he doesn't try to show so much emotion, but his "body takes over"



(via @PetrosAndMoney) pic.twitter.com/27xA2OYQHj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 8, 2026

From heated exchanges with opposing players to losing his temper in the dugout, Rushing attributed his passionate style of play to his competitive spirit.

"I wouldn't say I try to do it," Rushing said. "I think it just kind of is a little second nature, the competitive side of the game. When the competitive juices start flowing, it's kind of like a third person view. Your body takes over and you just play the game as hard as you possibly can."

Despite some shaky moments, including a disastrous exchange with star pitcher Shohei Ohtani, Rushing is enjoying a breakout year offensively, batting .264 with 10 home runs and a .839 OPS. In July, Rushing is slashing .421/.455/.737 with a home run and five RBIs.

With starting catcher Will Smith still sidelined due to a neck injury, Rushing will continue to have an opportunity to make an impact on a team with its eyes on a third straight World Series title. While his in-game antics might need to be dialed back at times, Rushing's focus is on helping the Dodgers reach that elusive goal.

"That's honestly the way that I've looked at the occurrences that have happened this year, it's coming out of a competitive nature and really just me making sure I can do whatever I can to make sure we win," Rushing said.

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