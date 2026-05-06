Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Exits Game With Apparent Injury in Concerning Development

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow has exited Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros in the bottom of the second inning in a concerning development.

Glasnow walked onto the mound for the start of the second inning and threw a couple of warm-up pitches. He was then met by manager Dave Roberts and a trainer, before walking off the mound and back into the dugout.

Here's a video of the final warm-up pitch he threw:

Tyler Glasnow left Wednesday's Dodgers vs. Astros game with low back pain, per the team.



Glasnow has a 2.72 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 39.2 innings this season.



Here was the final warm-up pitch he threw before walking off the mound:pic.twitter.com/ltHrHXPPo4 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 6, 2026

What is Tyler Glasnow's Injury?

The Dodgers announced that Glasnow left the game with low back pain.

Tyler Glasnow left the game with low back pain. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

Glasnow spent just under three weeks on the injured list in July 2024 due to lower back tightness. Last year, he was scratched from a start against the Baltimore Orioles due to his back, but wasn't forced to spend time on the injured list for that ailment.

Tyler Glasnow Injury History

Glasnow has a long and frustrating injury history dating back to his time with both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays.

With Pittsburgh, Glasnow dealt with ankle and shoulder issues. Then, he transitioned to a full-time starting pitcher in Tampa Bay and began dealing with forearm and elbow issues.

In 2021, Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL. In 2023, he missed some time with an oblique injury. However, he still set career-highs that year by making 21 starts and pitching 120 innings.

In Glasnow's first year with the Dodgers in 2024, he set new career-highs with 22 starts and 134 innings pitched. However, he missed just under three weeks in July and then made his final start of the season in August before being shut down with an elbow injury. He didn't pitch in the postseason.

Last year, Glasnow was sidelined for over two months due to a shoulder injury.

Tyler Glasnow Reached Milestone on Wednesday vs Astros

Before exiting Wednesday's game, Glasnow reached a big milestone, recording his 1,000th career strikeout by getting Yordan Alvarez looking on a curveball.

Overall this season, Glasnow has a 2.72 ERA and 49 strikeouts over 39.2 innings.

A grand milestone for Tyler. pic.twitter.com/p7I9curmmF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

Congratulations Tyler on 1,000 career strikeouts! pic.twitter.com/yLVOAu5P7L — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 6, 2026

Who Will Replace Tyler Glasnow in Dodgers Rotation if Necessary?

The Dodgers will provide an update on Glasnow after the game. If he is forced to miss time, the Dodgers rotation has a clear replacement on the way in Blake Snell.

Snell is currently on a rehab assignment, and was expected to make his final start on Saturday before being activated.

The Dodgers could still have him make that start and run a bullpen game next week (or bring up another pitcher from Triple-A). They could also decide to have Snell's next start come at the MLB level, although that's less likely as he's not yet pitched five innings in a game.

Across three starts thus far, Snell has allowed three earned runs over eight innings for a 4.50 ERA. He has 10 strikeouts to two walks. He is coming back from shoulder inflammation.

If Glasnow is forced to go on the IL, the Dodgers wouldn't have to make the impending difficult decision about sending down Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski or Roki Sasaki, or moving one of them to the bullpen. That decision, at least for the time being, would be delayed.

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