Dodgers Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Major Decision Looms, Paul Skenes Predicted to Join LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros, 8-3, on Monday to improve to 22-13 on the year.

The Dodgers offense finally came alive early on Monday night, plating seven runs in the first three innings. Kyle Tucker hit a home run in his return to Houston, while Will Smith and Alex Freeland had three-hit games, the second baseman also going yard.

Ahead of the Star Wars day contest in Houston, the Dodgers were joined by a right-handed relief pitcher to reinforce the bullpen. A roster move is more than likely this week, and for an arm who had a 2.38 ERA at the time of his trade to LA last season, his work on the mound will surely be welcomed.

In other news, the Dodgers have a major decision to make within the starting rotation as two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell gets closer to his 2026 debut.

With no clear choice to make, manage Dave Roberts said this when asked if he was evaluating each pitcher with an imminent change to be made: “Yes, short answer. But I would like to think that regardless of if Blake is coming back or not, their focus to perform at a high level is unchanged. But yeah, there’s a point where once he comes back, we’re going to have to make a decision.”

Finally, in what would be a thunderous change to the pitching rotation, the Dodgers are predicted to land the reigning National League Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes from the Pittsburgh Pirates in what would be a blockbuster move of the decade. The two insiders detailed how when the right-hander is no longer under club control, the defending champions may look to invest heavily in his talent and let some of the current rotational pieces go.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Getting Major Bullpen Help as Injured Pitcher Joins Team in Houston

Dave Roberts Says Dodgers Will Have to Make Big Decision Soon Regarding Rotation

Dodgers Predicted to Land Paul Skenes in Future Blockbuster Move

Dodgers Could Get Hard-Throwing Reliever Back Before June

Dodgers Injury Updates: Kiké Hernandez Nearing Return, Tommy Edman Setback, More

3 MLB Insiders Have Same Prediction for Dodgers' Win Total

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Predicted to Finish Top 3 in Cy Young Award

Dodgers' Dalton Rushing Responds to Narrative Trying to Paint Him as Bad Guy

Dodgers Lineup vs Astros: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Shohei Ohtani Takes On-Field BP

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers didn't have a home run in their last six games.



Alex Freeland changed that with an opposite field home run, his second homer of the season.pic.twitter.com/BER8Baf5pn — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) May 5, 2026

Kyle Tucker is looking a lot like his old self in his return to Houston.



He's now 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a home run.



The Dodgers lead 4-2 and Tucker's OPS is up to .726 this season.pic.twitter.com/oMeMGpXFGT — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 5, 2026

Your NL Pitcher of the Month, Shohei Ohtani. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GQfQHEumsd — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2026

¡Kyle para abrir el marcador! pic.twitter.com/iPdjkoIkB8 — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) May 5, 2026

The Dodgers offer our condolences to the family, friends and fans of renowned Yankees announcer John Sterling, who has passed away at age 87. We share in remembering this beloved broadcaster. https://t.co/isfg8XUj0C — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2026

Putting on a Sho.



Congratulations Shohei on being named the NL Pitcher of the Month! pic.twitter.com/q1grYdn7kq — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.