Dodgers Don't Know if Shohei Ohtani Will Return Before End of Regular Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't yet know if Shohei Ohtani will be able to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Tuesday that he's hopeful Ohtani returns before the final day of the regular season on Sept. 27. However, he couldn't commit to it.

"Whether it happens or not is to be determined, but I do expect him to be back to play in some regular-season games," Roberts said. "Don't know how many of them."

Ohtani is currently on the 15-day injured list due to lingering right biceps inflammation and a left knee injury. He has been shut down from pitching for the rest of the 2026 season.

Ohtani began his swinging progression on Tuesday, hitting off a tee for the first time.

Ohtani is going to start ramping up his baseball activities, but will not be eligible to return until Sept. 23.

"I don't know what's in store for [Wednesday], but I know that there's going to be a consistent buildup," Roberts said Tuesday. "Don't know when the time of return to play is, but today was positive, and hopefully we can just keep building towards that."

Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula has been slotting in at designated hitter since Ohtani landed on the IL.

While the Dodgers are unsure if Ohtani will see action during the regular season, Roberts remains optimistic he will get a few games under his belt.

When Could Shohei Ohtani Return to the Dodgers?

If Ohtani returns on Sept. 23, he'd have only five games to ramp up before the postseason begins. However, it's unclear if he will be able to return on the first day he's eligible.

The 32-year-old superstar has been far from what the Dodgers have been accustomed to seeing compared to his first two seasons.

Ohtani is on pace for career-lows with the Dodgers, as he's batting .277 with a .902 OPS in 502 at-bats. On top of that, Ohtani has recorded 30 home runs, 80 RBIs, 139 hits and 89 runs in 130 games. It will be the first time as a Dodger that he's failed to reach 50 home runs and 100 RBIs.

As for the pitching side of things, Ohtani was last on the mound on July 3. Before his recurring injuries intervened, Ohtani was on pace to be a Cy Young candidate.

In 14 appearances, Ohtani posted an 8-2 record, a 1.79 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 85.2 innings. Although his time on the mound was cut short in 2026, Ohtani pitched more than he did in a season since 2023.

Now, his entire focus is on getting healthy for the postseason. It would be helpful if he had a handful of regular-season games before he starts taking playoff at-bats. However, at this point, that could be more of a luxury than anything.

If the Dodgers clinch a first-round bye, they'd begin the National League Division Series on Oct. 3. If they don't, they'll begin the wild-card round on Sept. 29.

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