Dodgers Officially Place Shohei Ohtani on IL, Promote Josue De Paula in Massive Roster Move

Shohei Ohtani is officially on the injured list for the first time as a Los Angeles Dodger.

On Friday, ahead of the team's series opener against the Miami Marlins, the Dodgers placed Ohtani on the injured list. He is dealing with lingering injuries to his knee, biceps and neck.

Replacing Ohtani on the active roster is the team's No. 1 overall prospect Josue De Paula. He's expected to get everyday opportunities as the designated hitter.

He's in the lineup and batting seventh on Friday.

In order to make room for De Paula on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer was transferred to the 60-day injured list. He's dealing with an elbow injury.

Dodgers Place Shohei Ohtani on Injured List

Ohtani's IL placement is retroactive to Sept. 8, meaning he's eligible to return on Sept. 23.

His IL stint appeared to be a long time coming, as Ohtani missed four games beginning last Thursday due to his injuries.

The Dodgers decided against placing Ohtani on the IL last week, and had him return for one game on Monday, when he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He was then sidelined on Tuesday and Wednesday, reported additional discomfort and forced the team's hand to put him on the IL.

Manager Dave Roberts regrets how the Dodgers handled the entire situation.

“I think if we look right now, here today, I would love to go back and put him on the IL [last week],” Roberts said on Wednesday. “But I did feel at that moment in time, we all felt that giving him four days was sufficient. He was agreeable."

Dodgers Call Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula

As for De Paula, he is officially the first position player to be called up straight from Double-A in the Andrew Friedman era for the Dodgers.

The 21-year-old was in the midst of a dominant season for the Tulsa Drillers, slashing .303/.401/.547 with 27 home runs, 104 RBIs and an OPS of .948. He had 31 stolen bases and 81 walks to 87 strikeouts.

Roberts said De Paula will get the "lion's share" of starts at DH, but left the door open for him to play a corner outfield spot.

The one knock on De Paula's game has been his defense, but he's worked alongside five-time Gold Glove award winner Jason Heyward, who's now in the Dodgers front office.

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