Dodgers vs Tigers Game on Sunday Won't Start on Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers' series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Aug. 30, will not start on time.

The game has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather in the area, the start of today’s Tigers-Dodgers game will be delayed. Further updates will be provided when available. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 30, 2026

When Will Dodgers vs Tigers Start on Sunday?

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Detroit Tigers on Sunday, Aug. 30 was initially scheduled for 10:40 a.m. PT/1:40 p.m. ET.

This will be updated when a new start time is announced.

Dodgers vs Tigers Preview on Sunday

The Dodgers and Tigers are playing the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 2-1. The Tigers responded with a walk-off 2-1 win on Saturday.

“For me, right now, personally speaking, I’m just trying to figure out solutions,” manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “We’re all frustrated. We know we should be better. But again, now it’s more of, ‘What are we gonna do about it?’ So that’s kind of where my head is at.

“I do know, coming down on guys when guys are putting in the effort isn’t the answer. And then you gotta figure out, is it a process thing? Is it an approach thing? Is it a focus thing? Those are things I’m trying to figure out collectively, individually.”

The Dodgers have one win in their last five games. They've scored a total of three runs over their last three games.

The Dodgers are walked off by the Tigers, 2-1, and have lost four of their last five games.



All five have been one-run games.



The Dodgers offense has scored a total of three runs over their last three games.



This team desperately needs a spark on offense. pic.twitter.com/EtSPl2xOyx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 29, 2026

“I don’t know what’s missing,” Roberts said of the team's struggling offense. “I know the work is there. I know the will is there. I know the talent is there. But yeah, we just haven’t put it together in quite some time consistently … I gotta think about what I can do to spur this offense.”

Here's the lineup Roberts is going with on Sunday to try to provide a spark:

Dodgers Lineup vs Tigers

Shohei Ohtani, DH Tommy Edman, 2B Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, CF Ben Rortvedt, C

Tigers Lineup vs Dodgers

Gleyber Torres, 2B Colt Keith, 1B Kevin McGonigle, 3B Dillon Dingler, C Brett Callahan, LF Zach McKinstry, RF Hao-Yu Lee, 2B Max Clark, CF Javier Báez, SS

Dodgers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers against Tigers left-hander Framber Valdez.

Glasnow made his first start in over three months this past week against the Atlanta Braves as he finally recovered from his back injury. After allowing three runs in the first inning, he settled down and completed five innings without allowing another run. He struck out seven.

As for Valdez, he's 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA across 26 starts this season, striking out 111 while walking 56 over 144.2 innings.

The Dodgers were hoping Shohei Ohtani would be able to pitch the first inning of Sunday's game as he attempts to return to pitching after having last pitched on July 3. However, he didn't come out of his Friday bullpen well, and currently has no timeline to return to the mound.

“Where we’re at right now with the starting pitching certainly being a strength, his value offensively is hugely important, and so we can’t compromise that in any fashion,” Roberts said. “So, if throwing potentially cuts into that, that’s not worth the squeeze.

"Very, very bullish on making sure we don’t compromise the hitting.”

How to Watch Dodgers vs Tigers on Sunday

Sunday's game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It was also scheduled to be on MLB Network.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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