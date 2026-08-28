Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Tigers, Including Tarik Skubal Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in Detroit for a three-game series with the Tigers less than one month after the teams connected on a blockbuster trade deadline deal.

Left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal was dealt from Detroit to Los Angeles after spending his entire career with the Tigers.

Now, he's in Detroit for the first time as a visitor, and will be pitching against his former teammates on Friday in what should be an emotional night.

“I’m sure it will be emotional there just because of the history,” Skubal said. “But at the end of the day, I’ve got to go play baseball. I’ve got to compete and do what I do well, what makes me a good pitcher. I’ll probably handle the emotions after.

“We’ll see, right? That whole process was emotional. I have a lot of respect for those guys over there. I’m just going to go play baseball.”

The Dodgers (80-54) were just swept by the Atlanta Braves. The Tigers (62-71) have lost 11 of their last 14 games.

Dodgers vs Tigers Pitching Probables

Friday, Aug. 28: LHP Tarik Skubal vs. RHP Drew Anderson

Skubal is making his fifth start as a Dodger, and the first of his career against his longtime team.

With LA, Skubal owns a 3.38 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 24 innings. Overall this season, the left-hander has a 2.91 ERA and 146 strikeouts across 120.2 innings.

Skubal is the reigning two-time Cy Young award winner with the Tigers. He's a free agent at the end of this season.

As for Anderson, he's 4-5 with a 4.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts across 44 appearances (81.1 innings) this season, just six of them being starts. He moved into the rotation after the trade deadline when Detroit traded Skubal to LA and right-hander Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

As a starter, Anderson owns a 2.88 ERA over 25 innings of work.

Saturday, Aug. 29: LHP Blake Snell vs. RHP Keider Montero

Snell is pitching for the Dodgers on Saturday looking to continue his dominance since returning from early-season elbow surgery.

In three starts, Snell has allowed two runs over 18 innings with 21 strikeouts. He's allowed a total of just seven hits and seven walks.

As for Montero, he has a 3.30 ERA across 27 appearances (21 starts) and 133.2 innings this season. His last six outings have all been starts.

Sunday, Aug. 30: RHP Tyler Glasnow (and potentially RHP Shohei Ohtani) vs. LHP Framber Valdez

Glasnow will pitch in the series finale, but it may not be in the first inning.

The Dodgers will potentially have Ohtani make his long-awaited return to the mound on Sunday, depending on how his bullpen session goes on Friday.

If he comes out of it well, Ohtani will pitch the first inning of Sunday's game. Then, Glasnow will follow and take down the bulk of the innings.

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts over 85.2 innings this season. He hasn't pitched since July 3.

As for Glasnow, he returned this week after a three-plus month absence, allowing three runs over five innings with seven strikeouts against the Atlanta Braves.

Valdez is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA across 144.2 innings this season. He joined the Tigers on a three-year, $115 million this offseason after spending his entire career with the Houston Astros.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Tigers August 28-30

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 10:10 a.m. PT/1:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 10:40 a.m. PT/1:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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