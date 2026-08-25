Dodgers Demote Pitcher, Officially Activate Tyler Glasnow Ahead of Braves Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially activated right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow off the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

In order to make room on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase was optioned to Triple-A.

Tyler Glasnow Officially Returns to Dodgers After Nearly Four Months Away

Glasnow is making his long-awaited return to the mound on Tuesday night against the Braves. He last pitched for the Dodgers on May 6, when he left his start against the Houston Astros after one inning due to back spasms.

Glasnow was initially expected to miss minimal time due to the injury. Three months later — and after multiple setbacks — he finally started a rehab assignment on Aug. 4.

Glasnow made a total of four rehab starts, allowing two runs over 13.2 innings for a 1.32 ERA. He had 20 strikeouts to four walks while allowing just three hits.

He built up to 5.1 innings in his last start on Aug. 19.

"I’m excited to see Tyler back," manager Dave Roberts said. "I know he has missed competing, worked hard to get healthy, got his pitch count up and is now finally ready to participate. It’s going to be a fun series against the Braves. It will be good to get Tyler back in the mix."

At the big league level this season, Glasnow was off to a dominant start, going 3-0 with a 2.72 ERA across 39.2 innings with 49 strikeouts to 13 walks. He'll look to pick back up where he left off on Tuesday.

“I’m just taking it like a normal start,” Glasnow said to The Athletic on Sunday. “Whether this is the beginning of season or the end of season, I think it’s just a matter of getting on that routine and not making it any more than it needs to be.”

Glasnow expressed frustration for missing so much time due to the injury. However, he made a change in his posture that he believes will help him long-term.

“When my hips weren’t in the right spot, my back was taking a lot of the heat,” Glasnow said. “So, after looking at that stuff and building back up, I’ve gotten into some better habits and not gotten so deep into my legs."

At the end of the day, though, Glasnow is just excited to be back after such a long absence.

“I’ve just been so bored,” he said. “It’s just nice to have something to look forward to; to go out there and compete.”

Dodgers Option Paul Gervase to Triple-A

As for Gervase, he was optioned back to Triple-A without appearing in a game during his current stint at the major league level.

Gervase was called up ahead of the team's series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Four days later, he's going right back to Triple-A.

Across four games at the major league level earlier this season, Gervase has a 2.35 ERA with eight strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

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