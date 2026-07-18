Dodgers vs Yankees Won't Play on Saturday, Will Have Doubleheader on Sunday

The Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game on Saturday, July 18 has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The teams will play a split-admission doubleheader on Sunday, July 19.

The first game will be at 9:35 a.m. PT/12:35 p.m. ET. The second game will be on Sunday Night Baseball at 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET.

Tonight’s Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19 at 12:35 P.M. pic.twitter.com/1Zp262CmaW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 18, 2026

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan was scheduled to take the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday. He'll likely pitch the first game on Sunday with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching the second game.

Both teams will be able to call up a 27th man for the doubleheader.

The Dodgers won Friday's series opener, 2-1, behind a go-ahead seventh inning home run from Max Muncy. They'll look to win the series on Sunday.

Here's the full statement from the Yankees on the rescheduled game:

"The New York Yankees have announced that tonight's Yankees-Dodgers game (Saturday, July 18) has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be played as the first game (12:35 p.m.) of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, July 19, at Yankee Stadium.

"Fans with paid tickets for tonight's game (Saturday, July 18) may use them for the rescheduled game at 12:35 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, July 19, at Yankee Stadium or exchange them for tickets to a similar regular season game at Yankee Stadium (subject to availability) as described in the Yankees' rain check policy, which may be found at www.yankees.com/raincheck. Tickets can be exchanged online only and cannot be exchanged in-person at the Yankee Stadium Ticket Office.

"Tickets dated Saturday, July 18, will be valid only for Game 1 (scheduled for 12:35 p.m.) tomorrow, Sunday, July 19, and will not be valid for Game 2, which is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

"On July 19, Yankee Stadium gates will open at 11 a.m. for Game 1 and at approximately 6 p.m. for Game 2.

"Game 1 of Sunday's split-admission doubleheader vs. the Dodgers will be broadcast by the YES Network. Game 2 will be broadcast by NBC/Peacock.

"Complimentary (COMP) tickets and tickets obtained via the Commissioner's Initiative for Kids for tonight's game (Saturday, July 18) must be used for the rescheduled game. COMP tickets or equivalent tickets bear no cash value and do not have any additional benefits that may be offered to tickets) with a dollar value."

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