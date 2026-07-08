Shohei Ohtani Hits 300th Career Home Run in Dodgers vs Rockies: Live Updates

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani has joined some rare air.

On Monday night, Ohtani hit the 299th home run of his already historic career.

On Tuesday night, he led the game off with a home run, marking the 300th of his career. Only 169 other players in MLB history have reached that number.

After Monday's game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he was surprised with how quickly Ohtani has reached this number.

“We’re always talking about the 500 club," Roberts said. "So for him to get to 300 given some of the time that he’s missed with the surgeries, it’s been pretty dang quick for me.”

Ohtani is the fifth-fastest player in MLB history to reach the milestone, doing it in just 1,102 games.

It took him just one at-bat after Roberts' comments to reach the milestone.

Shohei Ohtani 300 Career Home Run Tracker

How Many Home Runs Has Shohei Ohtani Hit as a Dodger?

Of the 300 home runs in his career, 129 of them have come with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani Joins Exclusive Part of 300-HR Club

Ohtani is just the second player to hit a leadoff home run as the 300th homer of their career, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Outfielder Steve Finley did it on June 14, 2006 as a member of the San Francisco Giants.

Shohei Ohtani is the second player in MLB history with a leadoff home run for his 300th career home run, joining:



6/14/06 Steve Finley https://t.co/14o6fctxYh — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 8, 2026

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