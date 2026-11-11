Former Dodgers Pitcher, 40, Retires Immediately From MLB

In 2002, the band Coldplay released the song "Clocks." Its intro riff, a progression of piano-driven triplets, regularly filled the Dodger Stadium PA system for one summer 20 years later.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin could thank one man for his latent success: Chris Martin.

When the Dodgers acquired the veteran relief pitcher in a midseason trade with the Chicago Cubs, his musical namesake lent himself to some obvious Coldplay wordplay — for entrance music, strikeout music, exit music.

Now, Martin has decided to clock out for good.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, Martin has retired from MLB. The 40-year-old made 434 big league appearances from 2014-26. He retires with a 3.53 ERA and 16 saves for seven different teams.

Veteran reliever Chris Martin has retired from Major League Baseball. Martin, who pitched 11 seasons, spent time with the Rangers, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Yankees and Rockies. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 11, 2026

In July 2022, the Dodgers traded utility player Zach McKinstry to the Cubs to acquire Martin for the stretch run. He performed well, allowing only four runs, striking out 34 batters and walking one in 26 regular-season games.

Martin also made two scoreless postseason appearances for the Dodgers in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres in October 2022, including a save in Game 1.

Martin parlayed his 1.46 ERA and 0.53 WHIP with the Dodgers into a two-year, $17.5 million free agent contract with the Boston Red Sox. He largely kept the momentum going, posting a 1.05 ERA in 55 relief appearances in Boston in 2023 and collecting a single downballot Cy Young Award vote.

But by 2026, he was mostly ineffective, posting a 9.00 ERA in 16 appearances with the Texas Rangers, who released him in August.

A 6-foot-7 right-handed pitcher from Arlington, Texas, Martin was originally drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 18th round in 2004 out of high school. He declined to sign and attended McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. In 2005, the Colorado Rockies selected him in the 21st round.

But Martin suffered a serious shoulder injury during his sophomore season, tearing his labrum. The Rockies had planned to monitor his recovery before deciding whether to sign him, but the injury effectively ended their pursuit.

Martin left baseball behind and spent several years working regular jobs, including at UPS, Lowe's and a Texas appliance warehouse. He attended an open tryout for the independent Grand Prairie AirHogs of the American Association in 2010, and signed his first professional contract after five years away from the game.

An 11-year major league career was longer than even Martin might have predicted at that point. His baseball journey included one summer in Los Angeles and a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

One might call it the adventure of a lifetime.

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