The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Dodgers' Opening Day Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers have major question marks to address this offseason. After an earlier-than-expected playoff exit in the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers are now at a crossroads.

While the Dodgers are not on the verge of collapsing, they are in the midst of a pivotal roster retooling. After falling short of a three-peat in 2026, it appears the franchise's reliance on aging veterans may have hit its ceiling.

We saw that in last month's postseason run, which highlighted the importance of the Dodgers getting younger without sacrificing the star power needed to compete through the regular season and into October.

When it comes to a position the Dodgers must address ahead of the season, it has to be second base. Los Angeles must be better at that position, which provided very little production in 2026.

Miguel Rojas, who was the veteran in the group, retired. He played 49 games at that position and continued his elite defense.

While the veteran was clutch at times and reliable, Rojas was no spring chicken. His play and the rest of the second base options weren't good enough.

The Dodgers' second base position combined for a .676 OPS. It was by far their lowest at any defensive position.

That lack of production was common throughout the season, which was disappointing coming from a team loaded with talent.

While the Dodgers have a handful of options there, it's clearly not enough, including Tommy Edman. Edman has done stellar in his tenure in Los Angeles; however, he's struggled to be consistent and doesn't appear to be a long-term answer.

Injuries have limited his availability since he arrived before the 2024 trade deadline. Edman was put all over the field last season, but his primary position was second base. He played 53 games there, including 42 starts.

Although Edman has proven to be solid, the Dodgers would benefit more from continuing to use his versatility as a weapon, as they've done with Kiké Hernández.

From Edman to Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim, the Dodgers have options at second base. None, however, are all that great.

Freeland is a young player who can be a staple with the Dodgers moving forward; however, he is unproven. Right now, the Dodgers are better off using Freeland in a utility role.

As for Kim, he provides athleticism and defensive versatility, but his offense is suspect. In 2026, the 27-year-old hit .259 with a .651 OPS in 43 games and 116 at-bats.

His time in the majors was once again limited.

The Dodgers have no shortage of players who can handle second base, but whether any of them can provide the consistent production Los Angeles needs from an everyday starter remains to be seen.

It's pivotal that the Dodgers resolve that position before it becomes one of the team's weakest next spring.

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