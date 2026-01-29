During the final month of the 2023 regular season, famed artist Jonas Never unveiled a new Joe Kelly mural on the reserve level at Dodger Stadium.

On a wall located steps inside the entrance in left field, Never's work of Kelly paid tribute to his famous 'Mariachi Joe' look that was unveiled when the Dodgers visited the White House to celebrate their 2020 World Series title.

Kelly's mural was on display ahead of the Dodgers holding Mariachi Joe Kelly bobblehead night on Sept. 22, 2023. It has remained up despite Kelly last pitching for the team during the 2024 season.

During an appearance on "Dodger Talk" with David Vassegh, Kelly joked the Dodgers need to leave the mural in place if they want to continue winning World Series titles.

"Maybe if I said I retired, though, they'd rip that mural down. You think if I just say I'm not playing they'll keep it? There's no way they take it down. You know why? This is why. Because ever since that mural has been up, the Dodgers have won World Series. You take it down, you're going to lose World Series. They're going to jinx it. I mean, you take that mural down, let's see if they win the World Series."

Although Kelly is correct in noting the Dodgers have won multiple World Series titles with the Mariachi Joe mural displayed, the 2023 season ended in massive disappointment for the team.

The Dodgers were National League West champions that year behind a 100-62 record, only to get swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The Diamondbacks reached the NLDS by sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in their Wild Card Series matchup.

The Dodgers have not indicated if they plan to remove or continue displaying Kelly's mural. What is for certain is the right-hander will no longer be pitching, though Kelly stopped short of using the word retire due to believing that's more appropriate for teachers, military members and others.

Kelly contemplated a return with the Dodgers last season but a deal never came to fruition after his throwing showcase.

Joe Kelly murals

Never previously painted a mural of Kelly holding his 2020 World Series ring and making the pouty face that went viral as part of a heated with Carlos Correa. Never painted the mural at the Baby Blues BBQ location in Venice, which was unveiled in 2021.

Prior to that, Never had completed a painting of Kelly doing the pouty face expression on the side of Floyd’s Barbershop in Silverlake in 2020. It drew a visit from Kelly and his family, who have developed a close relationship with the famed artist.

