Kiké Hernández Dances and Reacts to Bad Bunny Super Bowl Show

Bad Bunny, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, performed in front of a sold-out Super Bowl crowd with a halftime show that according to early figures has become the most-watched at more than 135 million viewers.

In the first Spanish-language halftime show in Super Bowl history, Bad Bunny’s 13-minute set converted the field at Levi's Stadium into scenes directly out of his native Puerto Rico and included an actual wedding.

So too was La Casita, a trademark from Bad Bunny's residency and Latin America tour. It's been utilized for celebrities and friends to watch the performance, and on Sunday had the likes of Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, David Grutman, Pedro Pascal, Young Miko and Ronald Acuña Jr. standing outside the makeshift house modeled after a traditional Puerto Rican home.

The 31-year-old additionally shared the proverbial stage with Lady Gaga, who sang a salsa version of her hit "Die With a Smile," and fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin performing “Lo Que Le Páso a Hawaii.”

The performance began with Villa's Tacos, a beloved Los Angeles restaurant making a cameo as Bad Bunny passed through multiple small business. Standing behind a cart that featured the name of the taco shop that originated in Highland Park was owner Victor Villa.

Raising awareness was a common theme throughout the halftime show that concluded with Bad Bunny walking off the field while performing “DTMF.” Behind him were flags of the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina and more from nations across the Americas.

A message on the video board read, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Kiké Hernández celebrates Bad Bunny, Puerto Rico

According to Apple, Bad Bunny listens on Apple Music increased 700% immediately after the Super Bowl halftime show, with “DtMF,” “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” and “Tití Me Preguntó” his most streamed songs during that span.

Bad Bunny's success and popularity is hardly a surprise to current Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Kiké Hernández, who also hails from Puerto Rico.

Hernández was on hand for Super Bowl 60 and made multiple posts on social media after halftime. In one of them Hernández wrote in Spanish, "Proud to be Puerto Rican, damn it!!"

Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) February 9, 2026

Kiké Hernández had a time watching Bad Bunny.

🐰 #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/aP3b9lBXDJ — DodgersOnSI (@DodgersSI) February 9, 2026

When asked last year about Bad Bunny being named the Super Bowl performer, Hernández raved about the artist's importance and impact on Puerto Rico, and was looking forward to the show.

As for his future, Hernández remains on the mend from left elbow surgery and is still available in free agency. Though, there's a common belief the Dodgers will eventually re-sign Hernández, who is expected to miss at least the first month while recovering from the offseason operation that is causing him to miss the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Hernández played through a left elbow extensor injury for much of the 2025 season.

