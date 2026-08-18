Dodgers Broadcaster Calls for Kyle Tucker Demotion Amid Brutal Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers can't do nothing.

They can't wait for Kyle Tucker to magically break out of his season-long struggles in his first of four years with the organization.

They can't wait for their $240 million outfielder to suddenly look like the player the team was promised.

It's time for them to do something drastic, says SportsNet LA broadcaster and Dodgers legend Eric Karros.

It's time for a demotion.

"I honestly think the best thing right now is a reset," Karros said during the SNLA broadcast of Monday's Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies game as Tucker continued to struggle. "You’ve got a month and a half and you’ve tried things here. Like I said, I think you need a reset. I think you need to go to Arizona, start working on some things, change some things."

Tucker went 0-for-5 on Monday and is now hitless in his last 25 at-bats. Not only has his offense been inconsistent, but so has his defense, where he's dropped two fly balls in right field over the last two games.

Kyle Tucker is being booed by the Dodger Stadium crowd on Sunday.



He's 0-for-19 on this homestand.



He just dropped this ball in right field.



It's been a miserable season for the Dodgers' $240 million man. pic.twitter.com/GNUeq79GWx — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 16, 2026

It's getting brutal for Kyle Tucker.



He just dropped this easy fly ball in right field.



He's also 0-for-4 today in a game at Coors Field in which the Dodgers have scored 10 runs. pic.twitter.com/rWroKgbf0a — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 18, 2026

Karros believes the Dodgers need to do something to help Tucker, who's now hitting .230 with an OPS of .692 this season.

"You’ve got to remove all the, 'Hey he was a free agent signing, hey he’s this, hey he’s that,'" Karros continued. "What you have in front of you is you have a guy who is struggling, who is uber-talented and can be one of the best players in the game. ... But I just feel like this is just spinning wheels.

"It’s arguably making it tougher to come out and be the All-Star player that he is."

Tucker has struggled all year, but his issues have seemed to reach their peak right now with his defensive misplays.

Tucker entered Monday's game ranking in the fifth percentile in MLB with negative-7 Outs Above Average. He also has negative-9 Defensive Runs Saved.

"It’s not just at the plate, it’s out in the field, it’s everywhere," Karros said. "This is just not — it’s just not ideal and it’s not working."

Tucker would have to consent to a minor league demotion, so the team could also place him on the 10-day injured list for a "reset." However, it's also possible Tucker wants to stay at the big league level and try to work his way out of it.

“I’d talk to him, I’d have that discussion and see if he’s receptive to it," Karros said.

At this point, anything would be better than the current state of affairs for Tucker and the Dodgers — especially with three more years and nearly $200 million left on his deal.

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