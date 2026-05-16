Magic Johnson Says Dodgers Can't Win Every Year, MLB Needs Parity

The Los Angeles Dodgers are attempting to become the first team since the 1998 to 2000 New York Yankees to win three straight World Series titles this season.

Los Angeles has a collection of star power that the league hasn't seen in some time, and they did come into the year as the favorites to win again.

However, winning three straight titles isn't easy, and it hasn't been done by a professional team in the United States since the Los Angeles Lakers between 2000 and 2002.

While there is an expectation for this team to win again this season, there is also a desire for others to knock the Dodgers out. Since the Dodgers started winning at such a high level, they have been turned into the villains of baseball, with many fans and other organizations disliking how they've spent to build out the roster.

And while the Dodgers themselves want to win, the team knows that they can't win every single year. Even minority owner of the Dodgers Magic Johnson understands this, and commented on the reality that the franchise could be facing.

“Nobody can win all the time,” Johnson said to the LA Times. “Mark [Walter] made that comment [about the game needing parity], and I think he wants — everybody wants — the game to be great. It’s great when there is parity. That’s what it’s all about. That’s what you’re seeing in the NBA now. You want the same thing in Major League Baseball.

“Do I ever want to lose? No. But it’s great for the game that it can be even and everybody has a real fair chance of winning.”

Parity can be good for sports, as it allows both fans and teams to believe that they can win. Johnson won five NBA titles in his basketball career, and he understands better than most that winning each season just isn't going to happen.

If the Dodgers are going to win a third straight title, it won't be easy. This group has a clear target on their backs each and every game, with others around the league wanting to knock them off the pedestal.

Los Angeles has had an uneven start to the year, as they've seen some real struggles that could derail the three-peat quest. The offense has once again been very inconsistent, which is a recurring problem from a season ago.

Even with the Dodgers winning the World Series last year, they weren't this major juggernaut that many fans have made them out to be. It took multiple comebacks throughout the series, including in Game 7 when they were down to their final two outs.

While the Dodgers do have the most talent, this doesn't always translate to winning, especially in the strange world of baseball. But Los Angeles should be good enough to easily get into the playoffs, and then the real pressure to win will start for this club.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news