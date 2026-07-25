Mock Trade Has Dodgers Landing Key Catcher Upgrade Amid Will Smith Uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without All-Star catcher Will Smith since June 6 due to neck inflammation that was ultimately diagnosed as an inflamed disc.

Initially, Smith was expected to miss just one game. Now he's on the 60-day injured list with no clear timeline to return.

Fortunately, the Dodgers have former top prospect Dalton Rushing who has filled in admirably for Smith, hitting .242 with 11 home runs, 33 RBIs and an OPS of .797.

However, the Dodgers don't have any other catching options they can feel comfortable about behind Rushing, creating a potentially precarious position heading into the stretch run of the season.

Because of that, the Dodgers should be proactive at the trade deadline, adding a catcher they feel comfortable with for the remainder of the season.

They currently don't know when (or if) Smith will return, and they're a Rushing injury away from being in a lot of trouble.

That's why Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed the Dodgers make a one-for-one trade with the Cincinnati Reds, acquiring catcher Tyler Stephenson for outfielder Ryan Ward.

Should the Dodgers Trade Ryan Ward for Tyler Stephenson?

Stephenson, 29, is on an expiring $6.8 million deal, making him a prime target for the Dodgers who don't need a catcher beyond the next few months.

The right-hander is hitting .249 across 78 games this season with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and an OPS of .726. He would perfectly fill the right side of the platoon with the lefty Rushing.

Neither Stephenson nor Rushing are great defenders, but the Reds' backstop does rank in the 99th percentile in terms of Blocks Above Average.

At the end of the day, he would be an insurance option in case Smith can't return, and would allow Rushing to get some more consistent days off before he gets run into the ground before the Dodgers even reach October.

As for the return, on the surface the Dodgers are giving up a lot for an insurance plan who they would hope isn't on the postseason roster (because that means Smith and Rushing are healthy).

However, Ward has no path to getting an opportunity with the Dodgers, and at this point, the now 28-year-old prospect needs to be traded ahead of the deadline for the sake of his career.

Ward finally made his MLB debut this year when Freddie Freeman went on the paternity list. A month later, he replaced an injured Teoscar Hernández for his first extended stay at the big league level.

Across 20 games at the MLB level, Ward hit .218 with three home runs, 12 RBIs and an OPS of .738. The reigning Pacific Coast League MVP has proved he's ready for a consistent role at the MLB level, and a team like Cincinnati could give it to him.

The Dodgers will almost certainly trade Ward over the next 10 days. While it could be a Michael Busch-esque trade to help the farm system, a deal for Stephenson would directly contribute to their quest for a third consecutive World Series title.

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