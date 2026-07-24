One Trade Dodgers Must Make Before Deadline With Will Smith Out Indefinitely

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need to do anything ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

That doesn't mean they can't stand to get better, though.

While the Dodgers have no clear holes on their roster — especially when fully healthy — the Dodgers could improve between now and next Monday's trade deadline.

The Dodgers could use a temporary starting pitcher with Shohei Ohtani shut down from pitching and Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow still working their way back.

However, with the National League West all but wrapped up, the Dodgers seem more than happy to run bullpen games for the time being.

The Dodgers could add a reliever, with bullpen arms being so volatile. However, Edwin Díaz is nearing a return, and Blake Treinen should be back well before October.

So that takes us to the offense, where they're overflowing with talent in the infield and outfield, but have one clear hole amid the injury to Will Smith.

The Dodgers need another catcher.

Dalton Rushing has been thrust into a starting role, which has been the one "benefit" of Smith missing significant time. The Dodgers wanted to know what they had in Rushing, a 2022 second-round pick and former top prospect known for his bat.

While Rushing is more than capable of taking down the lion's share of starts right now, there is a concern about the Dodgers running him into the ground before they even reach October.

Rushing got off to a hot start offensively this season, hitting .348 with seven home runs and a 1.271 OPS in March/April.

He cooled down in May and became the everyday catcher on June 6, when Smith was scratched from the lineup. Since then, he's hitting .230 with four home runs and an OPS of .763.

But that's not the problem.

The problem is what the Dodgers have behind Rushing.

At first, the Dodgers had Chuckie Robinson as the backup catcher. He went 2-for-23 before being designated for assignment so the team could get an extended look at Eliezer Alfonzo Jr.

Alfonzo is 2-for-14 in his limited opportunities.

The Dodgers don't expect Smith to be back before late August at the earliest. It's possible he doesn't return until September (or even later).

“We don’t know," manager Dave Roberts said of a Smith return, "but we’re certainly counting on it.”

Because of that, the Dodgers can't rely on Rushing and only Rushing for the next couple months (and potentially into October). They need to add a catcher who they trust to start once or twice a week, and in a nightmare scenario, take over if Rushing goes down.

What Catchers Can the Dodgers Add?

The most obvious option that just about every Dodger fan has thought about is Ben Rortvedt, the team's late-season hero last year. He's currently with the New York Mets in Triple-A.

However, if the Dodgers wanted Rortvedt, they likely would have already gotten him by now. Thus, the team may be aiming higher.

Another option could be Tyler Stephenson of the Cincinnati Reds, a right-handed bat who would complement Rushing well.

He's hitting .244 with eight home runs and an OPS of .712 across 77 games this season. He's on an expiring $6.8 million contract.

LA could also look to someone like Luis Torrens, a defense-first catcher on the Mets. However, he's under team control for the next two seasons at a total of $11.5 million, making that a weird fit.

If the Dodgers aren't confident Smith will return this season, they could go bigger for someone like Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins. He's on a $6.7 million expiring contract and is hitting .284 with nine home runs and a .933 OPS across 44 games this year.

If Smith is able to return in late August or early September, the Dodgers will feel more than confident heading into the playoffs with him and Rushing. However, for a team looking for a three-peat, they need to make sure they have at least one insurance plan.

As of now, they're one Rushing injury away from being in a very precarious spot.

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