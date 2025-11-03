Dodgers Made Insane MLB History in World Series Win Over Blue Jays
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series in a dramatic Game 7 win on Saturday, and made MLB history in the process.
The Dodgers came into the final two games of the road series in Toronto trailing the Blue Jays 3-2 in the series, and won both games to win their second consecutive title. The Dodgers took leads in both games before shutting the door on the Blue Jays in the final innings of each game.
LA recorded double plays to end each of the games, with Kiké Hernandez throwing out Addison Barger at second base after making a catch in shallow center field and Mookie Betts turning a clutch double play with Vladimir Guerrero on third in Game 7.
Before 2025, no team had ever won Games 6 and 7 on the road while ending both games with a double play with runner in scoring position.
The Dodgers also overcame the odds in Game 7, making a comeback from an early three-run home run by Bo Bichette. They trailed by one run entering the ninth inning before Miguel Roojas hit his first postseason home run since 2020 to tie the game at four. A Will Smith home run in the top of the 11th made the difference for the Dodgers, and led them to another World Series title.
In their win, the Dodgers became the first team to ever win Game 7 of the World Series on the road despite trailing in the ninth inning.
The Dodgers made plenty of other history this postseason through Yoshinobu Yamamoto's spectacular efforts on the mound, with the right-hander setting all kinds of postseason records. He tied the MLB postseason record for wins, and threw consecutive complete games — something which hadn't been done in the postseason since 2001.
LA's World Series win marked their second in as many years, making them the first team since 2000 to successfully defend their World Series title. The New York Yankees completed a three-peat in 2000, and the Dodgers will look to match their total in the 2026 season.
