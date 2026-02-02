New Dodgers Closer Edwin Díaz Getting Opportunity at Redemption

The Los Angeles Dodgers now are on track to have five players named when all 20 team rosters for the World Baseball Classic are unveiled on MLB Network later this week. WBC rosters must be submitted by Tuesday.

Edwin Díaz became the newest member of the Dodgers to commit to this year's international tournament. Díaz joins Team Puerto Rico, which has been in headlines recently over growing insurance issues for players.

Díaz makes it five Dodgers who will play in the 2026 WBC, joining Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Team Japan), Hyeseong Kim (Team South Korea) and Will Smith (Team USA). Clayton Kershaw, who just retired after 18 seasons with the Dodgers, also is going to be part of the United States team.

¡Suenan las trompetas y se integra Heliot! 🇵🇷



El estelar cerrador Edwin Díaz y el guardabosque Heliot Ramos confirmados con #LosNuestros para el #WorldBaseballClassic 2026. pic.twitter.com/V98I87TWqe — Federación de Béisbol 🇵🇷 (@BeisbolPR) February 2, 2026

Miguel Rojas envisioned representing Venezuela in the WBC for the first time in his career, but has been denied the opportunity due to age. A new provision with the insurance provider does not allow for players who are 37 years or older to obtain coverage.

The development angered Rojas, who shared his belief Latin American countries were being disproportionately affected.

Over the weekend, eight of 10 prospective players for Team Puerto Rico were denied coverage. Per multiple reports, that group included José Berríos, Victor Caratini, Carlos Correa, Alexis Díaz (Edwin's brother), Francisco Lindor and Emilio Pagán.

That prompted officials from Team Puerto to suggest they may withdraw from the WBC due to concerns of fielding a competitive team. Edwin Díaz, Nolan Arenado, Willi Castro and Heliot Ramos are the only current MLB players currently set to be on the Team Puerto Rico roster.

For Díaz, his inclusion marks a return to the tournament where he suffered a gruesome injury that cost him the entire 2023 season. Díaz sustained a torn right patellar tendon during the celebration after his save put the Puerto Rican team into the WBC quarterfinals.

Díaz underwent season-ending surgery that has since served as a cautionary tale when it comes to stars playing in the World Baseball Classic.

The Dodgers signed Díaz this offseason to a record-setting three-year, $69 million contract. His deal included a $9 million signing bonus and conditional option for 2029.

World Baseball Classic 2026 pools

Team Puerto Rico is part of WBC Pool A, along with Cuba, Canada, Panama and Colombia. First-round games in Pool A are scheduled to be played in San Juan, Puerto Rico from March 6-11.

