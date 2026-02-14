What Max Muncy Cares About More Than Money in Dodgers Contracts

The Los Angeles Dodgers improved their roster by adding Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker on respective record-setting contracts, then shifted their focus internally as Spring Training was getting underway this week.

That began with re-signing Evan Phillips, who had been non-tendered this past November and became a free agent. The Dodgers followed that by signing Max Muncy to a contract extension that could extend his tenure through 2028, and Kiké Hernández was also brought back into the fold on Thursday.

As Muncy took the field at Camelback Ranch to join pitchers and catchers in their first workout of Spring Training, Dodgers fans showered him and Miguel Rojas with plenty of cheers. The two are not just multiple-time World Series champions with the Dodgers, but they both have played key parts in that success.

It can be reasoned Muncy has further endeared himself to the fanbase by continuing to sign team-friendly extensions that he explained to Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports are a byproduct of appreciating the organization and prioritizing the chance to be on a World Series contender.

"Part of me and who I am as a person and how I was raised, I like to be loyal to people. This organization took a chance on me when I was out of baseball, basically. That meant a lot to me. They stuck with me when things were going bad. They've never wavered on me at all. That means a lot to me in itself, and it's just a place I'm very comfortable.



"My family's comfortable here. We have a chance to win every single year. That's why I play this game. I want to win. Obviously you make money in this game, but that's not why I play. I play because I want to win. It's the competitive fire that I want to go out and win as much as I can. That to me is worth more than money.



"I know I'm leaving money on the table, but I'm more than OK with with that because I wouldn't be OK with myself trying to chase money somewhere else watching this team win and I'm on the sidelines. That's just not who I am. I would rather win.



"Another component to it is just the relationship I've built here. Like I was just saying, I like to be loyal and my relationships mean a lot. I've created such a relationship with the staff, the front office, the coaches, the medial and training staff, the clubhouse guys. I just don't want to create that somewhere else. Being here for my entire career at this point would mean the world to me, and this gives me the chance to do that."

Muncy is entering his ninth season with the Dodgers and does so as their longest-tenured player.

"It's something I never would've dreamed of. I was basically out of baseball a little bit, and now here I am as the most-tenured player on the team," he said at DodgerFest.

"I never would've imagined that in my life, that's for sure. It's something that I'm very blessed of that and I don't take it for granted. I try to enjoy every second that I can here."

History of Max Muncy's contracts with Dodgers

Muncy's new contract with the Dodgers has him under team control through at least the 2027 season. His extension includes a $10 million team option for 2028, and a $3 million buyout.

Muncy is due to earn a $7 million salary next season and thus is guaranteed a minimum of $10 million under his extension. However, if the Dodgers exercise their club option, Muncy will end up receiving $17 million with the new deal.

The extension is the fourth one Muncy has signed since joining the Dodgers on a Minor League contract in 2017.

He first signed a three-year, $26 million contract in February 2020, and in August 2022, Muncy agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million extension that included a $10 million team option with performance bonuses for 2024.

Muncy and the Dodgers then agreed to another contract extension in November 2023, which was a two-year, $24 million pact that replaced their team option decision. That contract included a team option for 2026 that had been exercised earlier this offseason.

