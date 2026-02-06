Blake Snell Sets Optimistic Goal for Start of 2026 Season

LOS ANGELES — One year after the bullpen was heavily relied upon to win the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers shouldered the workload en route to a second consecutive championship.

In some regard it was an expected outcome for a group that featured Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. Snell and Glasnow dealt with respective injuries to their throwing shoulders during the regular season.

In Snell's case, his recovery process included multiple setbacks when initially attempting to resume playing catch. That prompted the Dodgers to be all the more cautious with the rehab.

Snell missed four months as a result and threw just 95.1 combined innings during the regular season and postseason. During the playoffs alone, the left-hander threw 34 innings over six games (five starts).

Snell's success and workload was despite left shoulder trouble returning. He didn't disclose that to be the case until recently, and said it delayed his offseason throwing program and prompted a change in approach for this season.

Snell's offseason regimen entailed physical therapy that has proven effective. So much so that surgery isn't necessary.

"I mean, it's stronger," Snell said when discussing the current state of his shoulder at DodgerFest. "I know the day I went into PT to the day I left, it's night and day in strength and how it feels."

Blake Snell wants to be ready for Dodgers Opening Day

Although Snell got a late start with his throwing routine, he has visions of being with the Dodgers when the 2026 season starts.

"The goal is to be ready for Opening Day," Snell said. "But I'm going to take my time. I'll know more once I'm there (Spring Training), throwing bullpens, pitching in games. I'll have an idea, but yeah, Opening Day is the goal."

Snell is entering the second season of a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers.

Dodgers rotation if Blake Snell isn't ready

Considering the limited progress Snell has made thus far and the Dodgers' overarching approach to a player, especially a pitcher, returning from injury, being on their Opening Day roster doesn't appear to be a likely outcome.

In that event, it could amount to an early test for the Dodgers' pitching depth. It stands to reason the team will be cautious with Yoshinobu Yamamoto coming out of his participation in the World Baseball Classic.

Thus, the likes of Emmet Sheehan, River Ryan and Gavin Stone, and perhaps recent signee Cole Irvin, may have early opportunities in 2026.

Opening Day for the Dodgers is Thursday, March 26, in a home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

