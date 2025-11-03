Tom Brady Shouts Out Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto During Lions vs Vikings
Fox broadcaster Tom Brady mentioned Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Sunday while he was calling the Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions game.
Yamamoto delivered a performance that went viral across the sports world on Saturday as he won the World Series MVP for his gritty 2.2 innings of work on Game 7 without a day of rest.
In Game 6, Yamamoto started and pitched six solid innings. This came after he threw a one-run, complete-game in Game 2.
When called upon by manager Dave Roberts, Yamamoto stepped up to the rubber and pitched. His heroics earned him the award, and a new legend was created
Brady watched with all of America and saw Yamamoto's greatness, which led him to mention the Japanese ace on national television.
"That's a Yamamoto fastball right there, from last night," Brady said on the broadcast as quarterback Jarred Goff fired a pass.
During the 2025 MLB postseason, Yamamoto pitched in six games, posting a jaw-dropping 1.45 ERA over 37.1 high-leverage innings.
He managed to do so, not by having wipeout stuff, but rather by having good command of his entire arsenal and mixing his pitches well to generate soft, weak contact.
Dave Roberts relied on Yamamoto throughout October, though he still remained in disbelief over his ability to pitch heavily without rest.
“It's unheard of,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "And I think that there's a mind component, there's a delivery, which is a flawless delivery, and there's just an unwavering will.
"I just haven't seen it. I really haven't. You know, all that combined. And there's certain players that want moments and there's certain players that want it for the right reasons.
"But Yoshi is a guy that I just completely implicitly trust, and he's made me a pretty dang good manager.”
Now, Yamamoto will enjoy some well-earned rest over the winter before preparing for spring training.
The Dodgers will likely manage his workload carefully at the start of the season to protect his right arm from long-term injury and to keep his pitches lively.
