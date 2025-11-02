Blue Jays Manager Appears to Have Issue With Shohei Ohtani in Game 7 of World Series
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider had a long conversation with home plate umpire Jordan Baker between the first and second inning of Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday.
Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers' designated hitter and starting pitcher, ended the top of the first inning on third base, then had to shift to the mound for the bottom of the first inning.
Although Major League Baseball limits the amount of time players have between innings before starting a new inning, according to the league, umpires "may provide extra time if warranted by special circumstances."
Ohtani is the only full-time two-way player in baseball. The Dodgers' leadoff hitter and starting pitcher in Game 7 needed more time to prepare to pitch after fulfilling his duties as a DH, singling to begin the game before he was stranded on third base.
According to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, Ohtani didn't get to the mound until 45 seconds remained on the timer.
According to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group, Ohtani took a long time getting to the mound again after he lined out sharply to outfielder Nathan Lukes to end the top of the third inning. That prompted Schneider to throw his hands to his sides, palms up, as if to suggest he didn't understand why Ohtani was granted extra time again.
