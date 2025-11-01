Dodgers' Kiké Hernández Makes Impossible Admission About World Series Game-Ending Double Play
Dodgers left fielder Kiké Hernández went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
That isn't what anyone will remember about his performance in Game 6 of the World Series.
With the Dodgers' season on the line, Hernández authored a signature play of the World Series with his glove.
The Blue Jays had runners on second and third base with no outs in the ninth inning when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relieved Roki Sasaki. Tyler Glasnow took over and immediately got Ernie Clement to pop out softly to first baseman Freddie Freeman for the first out of the inning.
The next batter, Andres Gimenez, hit a line drive to left field. Hernández said he was playing relatively shallow with Gimenez, a left-handed hitter at the plate.
Hernández appeared to read the ball perfectly off the bat, breaking toward left-center field to make the catch on the run — then rip a one-hop throw to second baseman Miguel Rojas with his momentum carrying him toward the infield.
Rojas hung onto the ball and tagged the bag before Addison Barger could slide in safely. The game-ending double play preserved the Dodgers' 3-1 victory, setting the stage for a dramatic Game 7 on Saturday.
Almost impossibly, Hernández said he didn't see the ball off the bat.
"Somehow I was able to hear the bat broke, even with that crowd," Hernández told Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal after the game. "And the crazy thing is that I had no idea where the ball was, because it was in the lights the whole time. Given the situation of the game — World Series on the line, and how good I was hitting tonight – I was like, 'it's going to hit me in the face but I'm not stopping, I'm not pulling up.
"Then at the very end, the ball came out of the lights and went in my glove."
It's better to be lucky than good. Fortunately for the Dodgers, Hernández was both.
The Dodgers were a plus-7 team by virtue of their outfield positioning in 2025, according to Defensive Runs Saved. Yet Hernández said he ignored his positioning card a bit with Gimenez at the plate.
"I was playing a little more shallow than the card wanted me to," he told Rosenthal. "But given the situation, a really fast guy at second base, I'm going to play really really shallow. If he hits it over my head, kudos to him, but I felt like his pop is more to the pull side."
The gamble paid off, and the Dodgers are going to Game 7 with a championship on the line.
