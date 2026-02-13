Former Dodgers Postseason Hero Leaning on Past Experience While Trying to Extend MLB Career

The Los Angeles Dodgers parted with their longest-tenured position players over a one-week span last season when Austin Barnes was designated for assignment and Chris Taylor got released.

Barnes had been with the Dodgers since the 2015 season, and Taylor since 2016. Max Muncy now resides as the Dodgers' longest-tenured player.

“This has been a very emotional week for all of us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said after the veterans were cut. “Barnesy and C.T. have been in the middle of some huge moments for this organization.

“Both guys have left an indelible mark on our culture and where we’re at at this point. So the decisions were incredibly difficult. The conversations were tough, but with where we are, division race, composition of roster, everything, we felt like this was in the Dodgers’ best interest, in terms of how to win as many games and put us in position to best win a World Series this year.

“Doesn’t mean that it was easy, but ultimately felt like it was the right thing to do."

Chris Taylor back with Angels

Taylor went on to finish the 2025 season with the Los Angeles Angels, which included reaching 10 years of Major League service time. His struggles followed him to Anaheim and Taylor suffering a broken left hand upon getting hit by a pitch didn't aid matters.

Taylor is now back with the Angels, having re-signed on a Minor League contract that includes a non-roster invite to big league camp in Spring Training.

It's the first time in Taylor's career that he is in camp on a Minor League deal, but he doesn't view being in the position of needing to compete for a roster spot as any different than a year ago with the Dodgers, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

“I mean, I’ve got to make a team,” Taylor said. “But last year, had the same mindset for the Dodgers. I knew there wasn't a guaranteed spot for me. It doesn't really change my focus. It’s always been, control what I can control and prepare myself, so I don't know if anything's gonna change with me.”

Taylor played in just 84 games during 2024, which was his fewest in a full season with the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts said last spring he wasn't certain of Taylor's role for the 2025 season but lauded the veteran for his defensive versatility and intangibles.

Taylor went on to appear in just 28 games before getting released by the Dodgers.

Although Taylor doesn't have any guarantees, he could be a likely candidate to earn a bench role with the Angels. They are holding a competition at second base and although Yoan Moncada was re-signed to play third base, Taylor is capable of helping play both positions.

Should Taylor not make the Angels' Opening Day roster, he has opt-out dates in the Minor League contract of five days before Opening Day, on May 1 and again June 1. Those are guaranteed to Taylor under the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) due to being a player with at least six years of service time and having finished the season prior on a Major League roster.

Chris Taylor's Dodgers career

The Dodgers acquired Taylor in a trade that sent former top pitching prospect Zach Lee to the Seattle Mariners.

Taylor was in the midst of a middling season and there was minimal improvement upon joining the Dodgers. However, the following year saw Taylor make a notable improvement and he went on to become an All-Star in 2021.

That same year Taylor delivered one of the more memorable Dodgers postseason moments by hitting a walk-off home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Game.

The Dodgers signed Taylor to a four-year, $60 million contract on the eve of the MLB lockout beginning Dec. 1, 2021. What was considered a bargain deal at the time became a high cost in light of his production declining.

Taylor hit .250/.330/.431 with 184 doubles, 30 triples 108 home runs, 423 RBI and 480 runs scored over 1,007 games in his Dodgers career.

