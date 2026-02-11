Veteran Infielder Feels 'Weird' and 'Blessed' With New Status in Dodgers Clubhouse

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers clubhouse started to undergo significant change last season when Austin Barnes was designated for assignment and Chris Taylor got released.

Barnes at the point of his DFA was the longest-tenured position player on the Dodgers roster. Overall, he was second in tenure with the franchise to just Clayton Kershaw.

Taylor then became the position player who had been part of the Dodgers organization for the longest amount of time, though that lasted all of three days.

“This has been a very emotional week for all of us,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the time. “Barnesy and C.T. have been in the middle of some huge moments for this organization. Both guys have left an indelible mark on our culture and where we’re at at this point.

“So the decisions were incredibly difficult. The conversations were tough, but with where we are, division race, composition of roster, everything, we felt like this was in the Dodgers’ best interest, in terms of how to win as many games and put us in position to best win a World Series this year.

Throughout that process the Dodgers still had their longest-tenured player around in Clayton Kershaw. But his illustrious career came to an end after 18 seasons.

Max Muncy takes over in Dodgers clubhouse

Kershaw's retirement elevated Max Muncy to the current player who has been with the Dodgers the longest, whether a position player or pitcher. Though, it's a reality that needed the Dodgers to exercise their $10 million team option on the 35-year-old for this season.

"That is weird for me. I've never thought of myself as that guy," Muncy said of now carrying the torch as the Dodgers' longest-tenured player. "Like I was just talking about with Kersh setting the example, I've always just tried to do the same thing.

"Go out there every single day, get my work in and try to compete as much as I possibly can. I never try to take a day off. As far as what I can do, that's it. Just continue his legacy in how he prepared for the game."

Muncy joined the organization in 2017, when he was signed to a Minor League contract. He was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in April 2018 and has been a fixture on the Dodgers roster ever since.

His career has entailed becoming the Dodgers' postseason home run leader, two-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion.

"It's something I never would've dreamed of. I was basically out of baseball a little bit, and now here I am as the most-tenured player on the team," Muncy said of his career revival with the Dodgers.

"I never would've imagined that in my life, that's for sure. It's something that I'm very blessed of that and I don't take it for granted. I try to enjoy every second that I can here."

