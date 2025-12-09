Cubs Named Candidate to Sign Dodgers Free Agent Target

The Chicago Cubs seemingly finished in second place last winter when trying to land closer Tanner Scott.

Chicago was ultimately bested by the Los Angeles Dodgers in those sweepstakes. According to a report from Francys Romero, the Cubs are trying to return the favor this offseason when it comes to another elite All-Star reliever.

Romero reported that the Cubs are heavily involved in the free agent market — specifically for a closer. One of the names most mentioned with Chicago is former San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez.

What makes this interesting is the fact that the Dodgers have also been linked to the flamethrower out of Venezuela for much of this offseason.

Hearing from the Winter Meetings that the Cubs are still exploring the closer market, with Robert Suárez as one of the ideal candidates. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 8, 2025

Suarez has compiled 76 saves over the last two years (both resulting in All-Star appearances). His fastball routinely sits in the high 90's, and the proven track record he brings to the table understandably has led to several contenders viewing Suarez as a real asset in the back of their bullpens.

The Dodgers have an obvious need for a high-leverage right-handed reliever given the volatility of Blake Treinen last season, the recent parting of ways with Evan Phillips, and the unknown status of Brusdar Graterol.

Chicago similarly finds itself wanting to fortify its bullpen with an obvious upgrade. While the Cubbies do boast some decent depth with their corps of relievers, Suarez is a potential game-changing talent.

Edwin Diaz remains out on the market as the top arm available out of the 'pen, though Suarez, given his age (soon to be 35 years old) should cost considerably less in comparison.

Suarez could command a three-year deal with a monetary value in the same ballpark as the one Devin Williams received ($51 million) from the New York Mets. The Dodgers probably would hope that a one plus one deal could be in the cards — where the second year is an option for either the player or the ballclub.

There's also the value factor. The Dodgers are notorious for not overspending on players. If they deem a player's value to be too great given what they're asking for, they'll move on for a cheaper option that fits the team's parameters.

Whether that's an in-house option or a less-expensive free agent add, it'll be interesting to see whether Suarez continues to remain an option for the Boys in Blue.

