Dave Roberts Confident in Shohei Ohtani's Pitching

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished Spring Training on Tuesday night with Shohei Ohtani on the mound against the Los Angeles Angels for only his second exhibition start.

Ohtani didn't make his unofficial pitching debut this year until after returning from the World Baseball Classic, which left a condensed period of time to prepare in that regard for the regular season. Though, the Dodgers were afforded an extra start because of Team Japan's unexpected elimination in the quarterfinals of the WBC.

Shohei Ohtani on track for season debut

Ohtani threw 86 pitches and struck out 11 batters over four-plus innings. He allowed one run and was charged for two more upon exiting the game as Antoine Kelly could not strand the inherited traffic.

"He's ready to go. I thought the two outings that we saw, the intensity was there, focus was there, execution and all that stuff was there," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Ohtani.

"A lot of punchouts tonight. Good rhythm and efficient enough. I thought it was another good one for him and he'll be ready to go."

In his Cactus League start on March 18, Ohtani held the San Francisco Giants to just one hit over 4.1 scoreless innings. However, he walked two batters and also hit one.

"I was pretty happy with the pitch count today. In terms of the next outing, I do want to be better at executing in two-strike counts," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton after that start. "I just didn't finish off hitters as much as I wanted to."

Against the Angels, Ohtani relied on much of his pitch mix to tremendous success, even if there were two walks along the way.

"He had his sinker working, he had the curveball working, striking lefties out, righties out, with different pitches," Roberts said. "Just shows the confidence he has in different ways to attack guys and get ahead, and also to put guys away. Today, the feel was really good. Even better than it was the first outing."

Next for Ohtani the pitcher in his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians on March 31. The Dodgers are starting the season with a five-man rotation due in large part to Blake Snell's recovery from left shoulder inflammation, and also Gavin Stone encountering right shoulder trouble.

Justin Wrobleski is filling a swingman role and is expected to pitch in relief the first time through the rotation.