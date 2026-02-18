Inside Dodgers Clubhouse for Dave Roberts' Message Before First Full-Squad Workout

The Los Angeles Dodgers held their first full-squad workout of Spring Training on Tuesday, which was preceded by manager Dave Roberts addressing the clubhouse before players spilled out onto the backfields at Camelback Ranch.

"It's good to get everyone together and start our journey for 2026. I think there's always optimism early, like every camp," Roberts said after speaking to the team. "So now it's just trying to sustain that energy, that focus, every day. Put those blinders on and get to work."

Roberts' annual speech in Spring Training have become tone-setters for the Dodgers each season. For 2026, some of Roberts' messaging was an extension of what's proven successful in previous years.

"I think for us, it's just more of looking forward," he said. "Focusing on ourselves and what that means, and not kind of concerning ourselves with outside expectations, noise, other teams. That's what we've done a pretty good job of in years past."

Roberts also added he was encouraged by several Dodgers position players reporting early to Spring Training despite not formally being due in camp until this week.

"There's nothing more powerful than your best players being the best workers, echoing my thoughts about what it takes to be great and consistent," Roberts said.

"Now, with those guys, along with other guys that we have that understand the blueprint to win a championship, and then you add in guys that chose to be here, who are very talented, it's a recipe to do some special things."

Roberts also turned the floor over to Edwin Díaz, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, Miguel Rojas and Will Smith to share respective messages.

"I just talked about how I looked at the Dodgers from outside and why I made the decision to come here," Díaz said of his speech. "I spoke a little bit to my teammates, and Tucker did it too. It was pretty fun."

Details of Dave Roberts' message to Dodgers

For as much as the Dodgers have a bullseye on their back as the two-time defending champions, Roberts again implored the team to not get caught off guard. He also cited Kiké Hernández and Rojas having big moments in the World Series last year as further reason to always remain prepared.

First full squad workout starts with a speech from Doc! #DodgersST pic.twitter.com/pt1DH3vwM7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 17, 2026

Prioritizing team over self

"We play for something bigger than ourselves. That's something you guys all got to wrap your heads around, because in this world, in this day, it's always about self-promotion, yourselves. But if you can play for your teammates and play for something bigger, what did I tell you, Miggy? The game honors you."

Expecting challenges

"When you're a Dodger, people want to take us down. They want to beat us. I said it earlier, it's a Game 7. So I think we've got to look ahead and say this is going to be harder than it's ever been, and we've got to work even harder. So my ask, as a team, as an organization, is to push ourselves even more."

Embracing the moment

"Guys, we've got to be prepared to play through October. It's not easy. It takes a lot of disicpline, a lot of hard work and it takes trust. The challenge is for each and every one of you guys to put yourselves in a state to be prepared when the opportunity presents itself.

"I told the pitchers this the other day. I said, there's something about an athlete that you have to believe that you're better than you are. Love it. You have it. But, the great ones can also look really honestly with themselves and go, 'You know what?' I'm afraid. I need to get better at this. I need to get better at that.'

"How can I be that guy in the biggest spot, when you're down a run, one out, and you're there to take a good at-bat, and the world changes when you hit a homer. Or, the ball is hit to you in left field in Game 6, and you cheat in because you're looking for a flare. You get the ball and you double a guy up."