Dodgers Give Fans Valentine's Day Surprise at Camelback Ranch

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued with their Spring Training workouts on Saturday morning, and though only pitchers and catchers are due at Camelback Ranch, several position players have already reported as well.

It's become a common theme under Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and that it remains the case is indicative of the players' focus for a three-peat.

Saturday saw the likes of Jackson Ferris, Landon Knack, River Ryan, Ben Casparius, Jack Dreyer, Blake Treinen and more throw bullpen sessions. Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki did so on Friday, when Yoshinobu Yamamoto faced batters as he prepares for the World Baseball Classic.

Ohtani won't pitch for Team Japan but said he has already thrown three bullpen sessions since arriving at the start of February.

Gavin Stone, who is working to return from right shoulder surgery, pitched in live batting practice on Saturday.

The Dodgers are scheduled to hold their first full-squad workout on Tuesday. Their Cactus League opener then is Feb. 21, but the Dodgers don't play their first home game until two days later.

Dodgers' Valentine's Day workout

Dodgers Spring Training workouts at Camelback Ranch are open to the general public, with access coming free of charge. Hundreds of fans line the backfields each day, and some of them were treated to a Valentine's Day surprise.

As Edwin Díaz, Dalton Rushing, Edgardo Henriquez, Blake Snell, Will Klein and Emmet Sheehan emerged from the clubhouse to begin the workout, they each stopped to present a baseball and candy to lucky fans.

A Valentine's Day surprise from our pitchers and catchers! 💙 pic.twitter.com/FMnnIJsGCW — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 14, 2026

Cage work with the catchers. pic.twitter.com/rYrNJJbhmZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 14, 2026

The Dodgers are in their 18th year at Camelback Ranch after moving their Spring Training headquarters there from Vero Beach in 2009. The complex, which is shared with the Chicago White Sox includes 13 full baseball fields and three half-fields.

Also at Camelback Ranch are replicas of Dodger Stadium and Rate Field, walking trails, an orange grove, two ponds and one lake. On the Dodgers' side of the Spring Training facility are placards honoring All-Stars at every position throughout the franchise’s history, life-size bobblehead of Hall of Famers Tommy Lasorda, team logos and additional signs to represent their World Series titles.

The main Camelback Ranch stadium is one of the largest in the Cactus League with a capacity of 13,000. Among other upgrades that have been added over the years, a new playing field was installed before 2025 Spring Training began.

Camelback Ranch is located at 10710 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85037. Parking for daily workouts and Cactus League games is free of charge.

