Dodgers’ Dominance to Start 2026 Hasn’t Been Seen in MLB in 126 Years

The Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten off to a dominant 8-2 start in 2026, and their offense has broken out, scoring a whopping 45 runs in their first four road games of the season.

According to OptaSTATS, the 45-run total is the most runs by any MLB team over its first four road games of a season since 1900, when the Phillies and Reds each scored 49 runs.

The @Dodgers have scored 45 runs in their 4 road games this season.



That's the most runs by any MLB team over its first 4 road games of a season since 1900, when the Phillies and Reds each scored 49. pic.twitter.com/00b5DHndyk — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 7, 2026

A lot about MLB has changed since then, but the 2026 Dodgers seem to stand the test of time.

Only the 1900 Phillies and Reds, the 1890 Syracuse Stars and the 1884 St. Louis Maroons have scored more runs in their first four road games of a season, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Most runs in first four road games of a season:



1884 St. Louis Maroons: 57

1890 Syracuse Stars: 50

1900 Phillies: 49

1900 Reds: 49

2026 Dodgers: 45 https://t.co/RSifosGAX7 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 7, 2026

The Dodgers got off to a slow start during their six-game homestand to open the campaign, where they faced the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians. The back-to-back champions managed to sweep Arizona, but dropped two games to the Guardians because of their lack of offense.

Through the first six games of the season, the Dodgers lineup scored 23 runs with a .237 batting average. Once the Dodgers went on the road, their bats suddenly came to life.

In their series sweep over the Washington Nationals this weekend, LA scored 31 runs, including back-to-back double-digit outbursts on Friday and Saturday.

The Dodgers then arrived to the Rogers Centre, where they handed the Toronto Blue Jays in a 14-2 beatdown in the series opener of the World Series rematch on Monday.

Dalton Rushing Breaking Out for Dodgers

Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers backup catcher, has seemingly fully broken through in the big leagues. After getting called up last season to get experience calling games for a major league pitching staff, Rushing had a hard time adjusting with his bat as he got irregular playing time with Will Smith at the helm.

He finished the 2025 season hitting .204 with three home runs, four runs batted in and an OPS of .582 across 155 plate appearances.

The World Series rematch was nothing like what transpired in October.



The Dodgers hand the Blue Jays a 14-2 beatdown in the series opener at the Rogers Centre.



Dalton Rushing had the first multi-homer game of his career. Miguel Rojas served as the Dodgers closer. pic.twitter.com/sDA4g7caJ8 — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 7, 2026

Rushing absolutely raked at Triple-A and fans expected the Dodgers top prospect to do the same in the majors.

On Monday, he delivered.

Rushing went 4-for-4 with two home runs against the Blue Jays. It was the first multi-homer performance of his big league career.

Dalton Rushing is fully breaking out.



He's 4-for-4 with two home runs on Monday against the Blue Jays. He also homered on Sunday.



Rushing is now hitting .667 with an OPS of 2.367 this year. He's gonna force the Dodgers to find him more playing time.pic.twitter.com/EyeCW41qhi — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 7, 2026

"Last year, mentally, I was in a tough spot playing the role that I was, and just kind of trying to figure out how you play that role," Rushing said following his stellar performance against Toronto. "And this year, I have a little better understanding.

"You're not going to show up and have a game like that tonight. You're not going to show up and get two hits every game, whether you're playing every day or you're playing every three days. … Maybe it was just a pill I had to swallow a little bit."

While Rushing's performance is certainly encouraging for the Dodgers and the future of the catcher position in LA, make no mistake, Will Smith is and will remain the starting catcher.

"I plan on giving Will ample rest. But make no mistake who our starting catcher is," manager Dave Roberts said. "I think this is a good year for Dalton to take a lot more at-bats, catch a lot more innings."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.