Will Smith Quietly Among Best Clutch Hitters

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the 2026 season with a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks that required three instances of overcoming a 2-0 deficit.

Will Smith played a part in their Opening Day win, as his home run in the seventh inning broke the game open for the Dodgers at 8-2. Smith then provided more power in the series finale with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning.

Dave Roberts praises Will Smith

Smith's game-winning home run came on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium and after manager Dave Roberts nearly did not have him in the Dodgers lineup.

"He really wanted to be in there tonight on his bobblehead night and said he felt good. And so it proved to be the right decision," Roberts said after his team's third comeback win of the season. "We talk about a lot of our guys, but, man, when you talk about big heads, clutch, Will is right at the top of this as well."

Smith has proven capable of coming up with timely hits throughout his career, and it's part of what's thrust him into the conversation for best catcher in baseball.

"I the heartbeat makes him reliable in those situations. I think his ability to spoil pitches, to put the bat on the ball, he doesn't chase very much," Roberts explained. "And so he trusts his swing to see the ball a little bit longer with two strikes and big moments.

"And then when he gets a pitch he can handle, then he feels convicted to take a good swing."

Roberts added he believes Smith is among the top clutch hitters in baseball. When looking at Smith's career splits for "late and close" at-bats--defined by Baseball Reference as the seventh inning or later when the team batting is tied, ahead by one, or has the tying run on deck--he has 16 doubles, 24 home runs, 80 RBI and a .938 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Smith additionally has hit 27 doubles, 33 home runs and collected 133 RBI in "high leverage" situations throughout his carer.

"He doesn't self-promote, he doesn't do a whole lot of stuff. But you look back at even since his rookie debut, hitting a walk-off home run, he just has that knack."

For his part, the three-time All-Star downplayed whether or not he would describe himself as a clutch player.

"I definitely can stay calm in those big situations, not try to do too much. Just stick to my approach, what I'm looking for, and kind of let whatever happens, happens. And that's kind of how to go to it," Smith said.

"I think it's just kind of a skill I've developed. And it's not just me. It's talking to guys that have done that in big situations, how they handle it that."