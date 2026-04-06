Dodgers vs Blue Jays: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Prediction

The 2025 World Series was one of the greatest postseason series in Major League Baseball history.

How about an encore in early April?

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series north of the border against the Toronto Blue Jays. It's, of course, the first time the Dodgers are back at the Rogers Centre since their Game 7 triumph in one of baseball's greatest games of all time.

While the stakes are much lower this time around, the Dodgers and Blue Jays should be in for a great series.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Probables

Monday, April 6: LHP Justin Wrobleski vs. RHP Max Scherer

Tuesday, April 7: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Kevin Gausman

Wednesday, April 8: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. RHP Dylan Cease

The baseball gods put together an incredible slate of storylines with these pitching matchups.

Monday's game features Wrobleski — who was at the center of a Game 7 brawl — and Scherzer, the former Dodger.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays will have to face one of their worst enemies in Yamamoto, the World Series MVP who got the final eight outs of Game 7 on zero days' rest.

Then, it will be Ohtani vs. Cease, the two-way player who turned down the Blue Jays two offseasons ago against Toronto's new $210 million pitcher who spent time with the San Diego Padres and has faced the Dodgers plenty over the last few seasons.

Key Injuries

The Dodgers just lost Mookie Betts to the injured list as he suffered an oblique strain that will sideline him likely through the end of April.

The Dodgers remain without a handful of key contributors from last year's World Series matchup, including left-handed pitcher Blake Snell and utility men Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández.

As for the Blue Jays, they'll be without catcher Alejandro Kirk, who was placed on the injured list with a fractured thumb, while Addison Barger could miss some games after injuring his ankles this weekend.

Other players the Blue Jays are without include right-handed pitchers Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber.

Bold Prediction

The Dodgers are coming off a sweep of the Washington Nationals in which they scored 31 runs. The Blue Jays have lost four in a row and have scored just 34 runs all year.

And yet, the Blue Jays will take two out of three from the Dodgers, with LA's lone win coming in Ohtani's start on Wednesday.

After scoring just eight runs through their first four games of April, the Blue Jays will explode for eight runs on Monday night. Tuesday will be a pitchers' duel, while the Dodgers pull away on Wednesday with a convincing 5-1 win.

As for a non-game related prediction, every Dodger (maybe outside of former Blue Jay Teoscar Hernández) will be booed loudly over the course of the three games. The one who will be booed the loudest outside of Ohtani, though?

Miguel Rojas, who hit the game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7, essentially ripping a World Series out of the Blue Jays' hands.

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